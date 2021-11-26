comscore PUBG New State restoring accounts after blocking them temporarily
PUBG New State restoring accounts after blocking them temporarily

The accounts affected by the issue had been temporarily restricted from accessing the game in order to retrieve the items and rectify the issue

PUBG New State

A bug in the PUBG New State allowed some players to claim certain in-game items. The game immediately went into an emergency maintenance for a short period due to the bug. Some of the players who managed to get the in-game items were blocked out of their account as the developers try to retrieve those items. The accounts of those players are now being restored. Also Read - PUBG New State players on Android may not be able to play the game due to this reason

According to PUBG New State, the accounts affected by the issue had been temporarily restricted from accessing the game in order to retrieve the items and rectify the issue. Also Read - BGMI players can now claim Mirror World Lobby Theme as Krafton releases hotfix for 1.7 update

PUBG also assured the blocked out players that their accounts will be restored. Players who were impacted by the bug will also be provided some compensation for being blocked out. The developers will offer some compensation to these specific players via in-game mail. Also Read - Beware! UP teens playing PUBG on railway track run over by train, killed

The game was launched earlier this month and had already received some major upgrades to iron out issues in gameplay and even some major glitches.

Earlier this week, the studio released a new patch aimed at bringing down the instances of cheating, which had plagued the first few versions since launch. Unfortunately, Android players will not be able to play the game without updating to the latest version. The studio has marked it as an “an essential update”. The same update will also be rolled out to players on iOS.

The studio has claimed that they are taking strict actions against cheaters on the platform and this new update is a major step in that direction. Most players on the Android platform will get a prompt to download the update when they start the application.

PUBG New State is a battle royale game based in the future. The studio has also developed a completely new map called Troi which is built on an 8×8 km map. The gameplay elements have also been enhanced graphically. PUBG New State also provides a host of new weapons and gadgets to live-up to the dystopian futuristic world. The studio aims to bring the experience of PUBG New State as close as possible to the original PUBG PC platform.

  Published Date: November 26, 2021 5:13 PM IST

