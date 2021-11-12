PUBG New State rewards, events: Krafton’s futuristic BR title had to go through a rough patch prior to its official release on Thursday, November 11. While the game landed on the Android platform, the iOS launch was delayed by a few hours. Although it is playable on both platforms now, plenty of complaints have popped up on the internet citing lag and random server disconnect. Also Read - PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

While the game is listed at a lower count on App Store, we believe Krafton would come up with a fix in the coming days. The good part is, we have got another graphic-demanding title on the list that we can use for testing devices. That said, the developers have added a bunch of launch rewards ‘as a token of appreciation,’ more likely to keep the complaints at bay. Krafton has put a few in-game events as well. Without further adieu, let’s delve into the details. Also Read - PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

PUBG New State rewards: Tips to get New State Logo pants, vehicle skin, chicken medals, and more

Launch-Day Welcome Gifts Also Read - How to download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android

These gifts will be available for three days and players can stand a chance to avail all the gifts just by logging into the game for the first time. The rewards are available to one person per account and those who didn’t pre-register for the game are eligible to grab all the items. Here’s the list-

Takion TR1 (Vehicle Skin)

New State Profile Icon

New State Profile Frame

10 Chicken Medals

How to claim PUBG New State rewards

-To collect free launch rewards, launch the game

-Then click on the message icon on the home screen

-Next up, open launch-day welcome gifts

-Then tap on receive following you will find the items in your account.

PUBG New State events timeline

Besides the launch-day welcome gifts event, Krafton has added a bunch of events, a few of which will stick around until January 2022.

Daily Roulette

Much like in other BR titles, the developers have added a daily spin challenge to PUBG New State that offers a free spin every day with rewards like Battle Coins, chicken medals, etc. To get rewards just head to the events section at the right corner of the home screen, tap Daily Roulette, press the Start button and you will get a random reward.

Global Launch Event

It’s a 5-day Win and Login event, that bundles five unique prizes for each day. Here are the details-

1st day: 1,111 BP

2nd day: New State Logo T-shirt (Black)

3rd day: New State Logo Pants (Black)

4th day: New State Logo – Parachute

5th day: New State Patch

The rewards will be unlocked at 12 AM (UTC+0) i.e, 5:30 AM IST till the fifth day.

Pre-Season Login Event

This is a daily login event that will remain active till December 1st. One can get 10 rewards by login into the game for consecutive days till next month. Here’s the list of rewards-

1st day: Hydrodip – Parachute

2nd day: 1 Chicken Medal

3rd day: 1 Chicken Medal

4th day: 1 Chicken Medal

5th day: 1 Chicken Medal

6th day: 1 Chicken Medal

7th day: Cosplay Band Crate Ticket

8th day: 1 Chicken Medal

9th day: 1 Chicken Medal

10th day: Cosplay Band Crate Ticket

Pre-Seasoned Play Event

To enhance your skills in the game and prep-up for Season 1, Krafton has come up with this event where login for a certain number of hours in Classic Mode (BR Mode) will get you Chicken Medal, Cosplay Band Crate Ticket, Spring Green – Volta.

Co-Op mission Event

It’s a team-up event where one would require to create a squad and complete side missions to earn rewards. Although details on the rewards haven’t been revealed yet, but you can check it yourself by heading to the Events section and tapping on the Co-op event.

Invite Friends Event

Lastly, the Invite Friends Event requires you to send a personalized link to your friend to join the new game. For every friend using the link, you will get a chance to earn rewards like #NEWSTATESTYLE Emote, Chicken medal, etc.