PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

In terms of just in-game experience, it is too early to say anything. However, the new game should be vastly different from Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is coming to Mobile

Call of Duty Warzone is a popular title in the world of consoles and PC gaming. The developers of the game Activision have revealed that they are working on a mobile version of the game. The announcement was made via Activision’s official Twitter handle. Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

The Activision tweet was more of a call for hiring talent for the new game. In the tweet, they said, “We are building Call of Duty Warzone for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!” Also Read - New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points

Activision has announced that it will be bringing the “AAA mobile experience” to the new Call of Duty Warzone game. Another hint that has made it a direct competitor of PUBG New State, BGMI, and even its own Call of Duty Mobile is that this new game will also bring the Battle Royale experience. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

According to a statement by Activision, the company is building a “large-scale, battle royale experience” that will be built natively for the mobile platform. This also means that there will be no support for cross-gen gameplay since it will be exclusive for the mobile platform.

In the statement, Activision said, “We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”

How is it different from Call of Duty Mobile?

In terms of just in-game experience, it is too early to say anything. However, the new game should be vastly different from CDM. The current game has been built by a Chinese developer TiMI Studio Group, which is a subsidiary of Tencent. The new Call of Duty Warzone will be built by a Studio owned by Activision. In the statement, the company announced that it is currently hiring for multiple internal studios including Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2022 1:15 PM IST

