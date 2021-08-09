PUBG: New State Latest Update, August 9, 2021: The game developer Krafton announced PUBG: New State earlier this year. The PUBG Mobile sequel will bring along several new upgrades including new maps, multiple new weapons, other in-game elements, and much more. Few months ago, the game was made available through alpha testing to select Android users for a limited period just in the United States. Also Read - PUBG: New State game release date, iOS pre-registration, and others details to know

Since then, several users in different markets including India have been eagerly waiting to get access to the new version of PUBG Mobile game. The wait seems to be now over as Krafton announces second alpha testing for more regions outside the US. Also Read - PUBG New State pre-registrations for iOS to begin on this date, new trailer release: Watch here

PUBG: New State alpha testing second phase will begin for in some more markets for both Android as well as for iOS users. Krafton has announced, starting August 27, PUBG: New State second alpha testing will be available in 28 more regions. Also Read - PUBG New State receives over 17 million pre-registrations as closed alpha testing ends

The second alpha testing will begin on August 27 and will continue until August 29. The game developer hasn’t revealed the list of 28 regions that will be get access to the game as a part of the second alpha testing.

The application page for the Second Alpha Test is now open!

PUBG: New State: How and when to register

Interested players will be able to register for the second alpha testing starting today, August 9 on PUBG: New State’s official website. Since Krafton is yet to release the regions list for second alpha testing, we are unsure if the mobile game will be available for Indian players or not.

It is likely that the game will not be available for Indian players since PUBG Mobile is banned in India and Krafton recently released Battlegrounds Mobile India for Android. BGMI iOS version is under development and should be released sooner than expected. The game developer has already teased the release of BGMI iOS version.

Until July 9, PUBG: New State has received over 20 million registrations. Krafton is yet to reveal the release date of the game. Rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest that newer version of PUBG Mobile will release next month on both Android and iOS. Krafton is expected to official confirm the release date by the end of August or beginning of September.