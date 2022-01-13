PUBG New State game servers have been temporarily been shut in order to roll out the new update. The new 0.9.23 patch will not only bring improvements to gameplay but also brand new content. The new PUBG New State update will also introduce Season 1. Additionally, there will be a new battle royale mode with more fast-paced action. Also Read - PUBG: Battlegrounds now available for free on PC, consoles: Here's how to get

In a statement, PUBG New State developers said, “We’re kicking off 2022 with a major update filled with new content, balance adjustments, and improvements! This update also brings Season 1 and a new, intense battle royale mode.” Also Read - PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

A tweet from the official account informed gamers about the shutdown of servers. The tweet read, “The game servers are temporarily closed for maintenance. New updates will be waiting for you in this version!”

Here’s what is new:



New Battle Royal: Extreme mode

PUBG New State has introduced a new BR: Extreme mode which will be set in Troi. In this mode, 64 players will engage in a relatively fast-paced round of battle royale that lasts for 20 minutes.

In this mode, the Playzone is restricted starting from the First Phase. The zone is selected randomly every match. All Survivors will start off with the following gear:

-A P1911 handgun

-1 smoke grenade

-300 Drone Credits

-Fully-charged boost meters

BR: Extreme is a battle royale mode, so Survivors can earn rewards (BP, Chicken Medals, and Tier Points) and clear Troi Story Missions by playing this mode.

New Weapon

PUBG New State has introduced a new P90 weapon that can now spawn in Care Packages on the battlegrounds.

It is a Submachine Gun (SMG) that uses 5.7mm Ammo. The gun comes attached with a standard tier-2 transformative scope, a laser sight, and a suppressor attached. However, it cannot be modified with other attachments. The 5.7mm ammo for the P90 can only be obtained through the Drone Store.

Weapon customisation

There will be a second customization available for the DP-28. It will now enable a muzzle slot and allow the gamer to modify the gun even further with more attachments. The player can use a Flash Hider (AR/DMR) or a Compensator (AR/DMR) with the DP-28. As is with other guns, these modifications will slightly reduce gun damage.

Additionally, there will be a second customization for the Beryl M762. This will allow players to reduce bullet spread when firing from the hip or shoulder and it also increases ADS speed. However, weapon stability is reduced.

New Survival Pass

The main character for this Survival Pass is Ben Brown from GLC. Clear all the story missions to get his costume and appearance for free.

New Actions, Animation Updates

There is a new parkour move that allows players to roll to break the fall by tapping the Roll button right before the avatar hits the ground. Performing this move when falling will minimize the fall damage the player sustains. It can also be used to exit moving vehicles.

Additionally, when you are prone and you get up to sprint forward, you will now break into a sprint while getting up. The developers claim this will provide a smoother and faster movement transition.