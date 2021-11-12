PUBG New State has been released in India for all users – both Android and iOS. However, the start has not been very smooth for Krafton. As per reports, players are experiencing bugs and game play issues, in fact, some users are unable to access their pre-registration rewards. PUBG New State is reportedly bricking some Android phones as well. Krafton has acknowledged all these issues and promised to solve them in the days to come. The company is already working on the fix. Also Read - PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!
Similar all other battle royale games, the PUBG New State also brings a tier-based reward pass called the Survivor Pass. As per Krafton, users can purchase the pass and get access to exclusive prizes such as outfits, skins, and other items. Also Read - How to download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android
Krafton brings two types of Survivor Pass in PUBG New State — Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus. The Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus are available at 1500 NC and 3800 NC, respectively. Also Read - PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones
Check the list of rewards you can get access to using PUBG New State Survivor Pass:
- SP Level 1: Argos Tactical Firearm – Groza x1
- SP Level 2: BP x200
- SP Level 3: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1
- SP Level 4: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 5: NC x50
- SP Level 6: Troi 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 7: BP x450
- SP Level 8: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1
- SP Level 9: BP Random Box (S) x1
- SP Level 10: Argos Tactical Mask x1
- SP Level 11: Troi 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 12: BP x680
- SP Level 13: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1
- SP Level 14: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 15: NC x100
- SP Level 16: Troi 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 17: BP x900
- SP Level 18: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1
- SP Level 19: BP Random Box (S) x1
- SP Level 20: Argos Tactical Gloves x1
- SP Level 21: Erangel 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 22: BP x1130
- SP Level 23: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1
- SP Level 24: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 25: NC x120
- SP Level 26: Troi 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 27: BP x1350
- SP Level 28: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1
- SP Level 29: BP Random Box (M) x1
- SP Level 30: Argos Profile Icon x1
- SP Level 31: Troi 200% BP Card x1
- SP Level 32: BP x1580
- SP Level 33: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1
- SP Level 34: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 35: NC x180
- SP Level 36: Troi 200% BP Card x1
- SP Level 37: BP x1800
- SP Level 38: Argos Profile Frame x1
- SP Level 39: BP Random Box (M) x1
- SP Level 40: Argos Tactical Shoes x1
- SP Level 41: Erangel 200% BP Card x1
- SP Level 42: BP x2000
- SP Level 43: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +3 x1
- SP Level 44: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 45: NC x300
- SP Level 46: Troi 200% BP Card x1
- SP Level 47: BP x2250
- SP Level 48: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +3 x1
- SP Level 49: BP Random Box (L) x1
- SP Level 50: Argos Tactical Outfit x1
To purchase the Survivor pass, follow these steps
Step 1: Download and open PUBG New State game on your device.
Step 2: Head over to the pass section.
Step 3: Click on the Upgrade to Premium option
Step 4: From here you can purchase the required version as per your preference.