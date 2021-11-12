PUBG New State has been released in India for all users – both Android and iOS. However, the start has not been very smooth for Krafton. As per reports, players are experiencing bugs and game play issues, in fact, some users are unable to access their pre-registration rewards. PUBG New State is reportedly bricking some Android phones as well. Krafton has acknowledged all these issues and promised to solve them in the days to come. The company is already working on the fix. Also Read - PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Similar all other battle royale games, the PUBG New State also brings a tier-based reward pass called the Survivor Pass. As per Krafton, users can purchase the pass and get access to exclusive prizes such as outfits, skins, and other items. Also Read - How to download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android

Krafton brings two types of Survivor Pass in PUBG New State — Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus. The Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus are available at 1500 NC and 3800 NC, respectively. Also Read - PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Check the list of rewards you can get access to using PUBG New State Survivor Pass:

SP Level 1: Argos Tactical Firearm – Groza x1

SP Level 2: BP x200

SP Level 3: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1

SP Level 4: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 5: NC x50

SP Level 6: Troi 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 7: BP x450

SP Level 8: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1

SP Level 9: BP Random Box (S) x1

SP Level 10: Argos Tactical Mask x1

SP Level 11: Troi 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 12: BP x680

SP Level 13: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1

SP Level 14: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 15: NC x100

SP Level 16: Troi 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 17: BP x900

SP Level 18: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1

SP Level 19: BP Random Box (S) x1

SP Level 20: Argos Tactical Gloves x1

SP Level 21: Erangel 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 22: BP x1130

SP Level 23: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1

SP Level 24: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 25: NC x120

SP Level 26: Troi 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 27: BP x1350

SP Level 28: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1

SP Level 29: BP Random Box (M) x1

SP Level 30: Argos Profile Icon x1

SP Level 31: Troi 200% BP Card x1

SP Level 32: BP x1580

SP Level 33: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1

SP Level 34: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 35: NC x180

SP Level 36: Troi 200% BP Card x1

SP Level 37: BP x1800

SP Level 38: Argos Profile Frame x1

SP Level 39: BP Random Box (M) x1

SP Level 40: Argos Tactical Shoes x1

SP Level 41: Erangel 200% BP Card x1

SP Level 42: BP x2000

SP Level 43: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +3 x1

SP Level 44: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 45: NC x300

SP Level 46: Troi 200% BP Card x1

SP Level 47: BP x2250

SP Level 48: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +3 x1

SP Level 49: BP Random Box (L) x1

SP Level 50: Argos Tactical Outfit x1

To purchase the Survivor pass, follow these steps

Step 1: Download and open PUBG New State game on your device.

Step 2: Head over to the pass section.

Step 3: Click on the Upgrade to Premium option

Step 4: From here you can purchase the required version as per your preference.