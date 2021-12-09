PUBG New State servers will remain down for some time today. The game’s developers have announced a maintenance period when the game won’t be available. Krafton developers have not provided a precise time frame as to when the game will be down. Also Read - PUBG New State to roll out first massive update with new weapons, vehicles, controls and more

In a statement PUBG New State team said, "You will not be able to access the game once the maintenance begins. The maintenance schedule may change depending on emergent issues."

PUBG New State is receiving its first big update after its launch in early November. The new update will bring a host of changes to the game, including a new weapon and new vehicles. There will updates to the graphics and controls in the gameplay as well. Check all details here.

Once the maintenance is complete, the update will download on the devices. However, if you encounter issues when downloading the update, force quit the app or restart your device and try downloading the update again.

The update may become available on store apps later for certain devices.



If the update button is not showing properly on a store app, follow the steps below:

Google Play Store

Go to [Google Play] -> Search [PUBG: NEW STATE] -> Tap the [Update] button to download the update.

If you encounter issues while updating the game, go to [Settings -> Application -> Google Play Store -> Storage -> Delete Cache].

Galaxy Store

On the Galaxy Store, search for [PUBG: NEW STATE], then tap the [Update] button to download the update.

From the Galaxy Store home screen, tap [Menu -> Update] and download the update for [PUBG: NEW STATE].

If you encounter issues while updating the game, go to [Settings -> Application -> Galaxy Store -> Storage -> Delete Cache].

App Store

On the App Store, search for [PUBG: NEW STATE], then tap [Update] to download the update.

Tap the Profile icon or your Profile picture (upper-right), then scroll down to see pending updates. Find [PUBG: NEW STATE] and tap update to download the update.

If the update button is now appearing even after a new version of the app is available, close the App Store and then restart the app.