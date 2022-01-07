PUBG: New State to get a new EV Hypercar soon, here are the details

PUBG New State is getting a new vehicle as the developer has teased a partnership with Rimac, the electric hypercar manufacturer. While Krafton’s recent teaser is keeping the players excited, the new collaboration with Rimac Automobili is adding up to the list. Also Read - Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

The developers shared a glimpse new hypercar vehicle in a short 23-second video clip. Krafton didn’t mention the exact release date, although it did reveal the car to arrive in the 8×8 Troi map. The specifications of the car is not known yet, but if we are to take the real-world stats, the Croatian hypercar maker is applauded for its refined EV hypercars in the world. The Rimac Rivera two-seater EV has 1914hp with 13,430Nm wheel torque and is powered by a 120kWhr battery. Also Read - PUBG New State new map in pictures: Check details

Also Read - Good news for PUBG New State fans! Krafton reveals pics of new map and its launch timeline

That aside, Krafton earlier this month teased a new map in PUBG New State posting three images giving a fair glimpse of what to expect. The company in a statement said, “We’ve been busy preparing a lot of new content, which we plan on rolling out in 2022. The first batch of major updates will be released in the first two months of 2022, and the details will be revealed at a later date.”

“Although we have many updates and milestones in the works for next year, one of our biggest priorities in 2022 is to continue making updates and improvements so that we meet and exceed your expectations both on and off the Battlegrounds. We also want to make sure to provide all our global Survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our Survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together. If 2021 was the beginning of the new Battlegrounds, 2022 will be the year when we grow and build it… together,” the developers said.

Krafton will also offer rewards as part of celebrating New Year. The players will get a ‘surprise’ gift and a free coupon for free Chicken Medals and Royale Chest crate tickets. As per the rewards list, gamers will get 6 Chicken Medals and 3 Royal Chest Tickets. The rewards will be available till January 10.