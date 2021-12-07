PUBG New State has introduced a host of new features in the game

PUBG New State has announced a new update for the battle royale game. The new patch will introduce a host of new features and even some bug fixes. The new update will be rolled out on December 9. The new update will introduce new content as well as improvements to the gameplay.

Here's what will change with the PUBG New State update:

Weapons

L85A3: PUBG is introducing a new weapon L85A3 which is an assault rifle with low recoil.

The gun will use 5.56mm ammo and it will deal the highest damage out of all the guns that use the same ammo. The gun also does well in mid to long-range firing. The biggest issue of the gun will be a low firing rate. Players will be able to find the new gun in both Erangel and Troi maps.

Along with the new gun, PUBG New State will also introduce a new Vertical Foregrip Bipod to provide better stabilisation for vertical recoil. It also make it easier to control recoil when shooting while crouched or prone.

The cons are that it reduces ADS speed and once customized, the attachment will be equipped in the L85A3’s Grip Slot and cannot be swapped out for another grip.

M416 Long Barrel: This popular gun will get another new extension. The new addition will increase damage. However, the addition of long barrel will increase vertical recoil. Once customized, this attachment will disable the M416’s muzzle slot. The M416 can only be customized once per match.

SLR 5.56mm Barrel: Players will be able to swap out the SLR’s 7.62mm barrel for a 5.56mm barrel which can come in handy if you’re out of 7.62mm ammo.

Swapping it also allows better firing accuracy. However, the damage will also go down. The SLR also can only be customized once per match.

New Vehicle

Electron

The Electron is an electric 6-seater minibus that is more durable than other vehicles. You can switch seats while in the vehicle, even when riding with a full squad. The new will be made available in Troi and the Training Ground.

Mesta

The Mesta is a classic gasoline-driven 2-seater sports car that can accelerate quickly and hit high top speeds. The Mesta comes in two models: standard and open. The car will be made available in Erangel, Troi and the Training Ground. It will only be available in a few areas in Troi.



Survivor Pass Vol. 2

PUBG New State will also roll out Survivor Pass Vol. 2 on December 9. The main character of this Pass’s story is Bella of the Dream Runners Faction. The players will have to clear the story missions to collect all of Bella’s costumes.

The Volume 2 of the Survivor Pass also includes the following:

-Upgraded level rewards for the Premium Pass

-Rewards now include vehicle skins and more character costumes!

-1,500 NC will be rewarded to Survivors upon reaching Level 48 of the Premium Pass

-Added BP Chests as a Free Pass reward

New Lobby Theme

The Lobby background and music have been changed to a winter festival theme.

The BP Store background has also been updated.

Character Controls and Actions

-The game has fixed an issue with the joystick controls in control schemes number 1 and number 2 so that the control sensitivities will now be correctly applied based on the size of the joystick controls.

-Parkour moves can now be performed on doors from further away.

-The combat roll mechanics have also been changed so that when executing a combat roll when your Boost Gauge is 20 or above, you will perform a Boost Roll instead and cover more ground

-Vehicle boarding parameters have been changed so you do not have to be right beside the vehicle’s door to be able to enter it

-The game will also have improved vehicle handling controls for the Nova, Volta, and Dacia

-The left/right turning mechanisms will be smoother than before

-The electric sports car Nova has been changed from from 4-wheel drive to front-wheel drive

-The size of the Boost button has been increased in the Default Button Settings

-Changed the Boost button so that tapping it while in Auto-Drive will no longer cancel Auto-Drive

-Vehicles also come with playable radios now. You can listen to PUBG New State while driving around in any map.

This function can be enabled or disabled by going to [Settings > Vehicle > Music in Vehicle].

-The buoyancy of vehicles in water has also been fixed to look more natural. The developers have reduced the time that the engine will run when a vehicle is submerged in water from 10 seconds to 5 seconds.

FPP Mode

When getting into a vehicle, you will automatically switch to TPP Mode while inside. With the new update, the default perspective when riding a vehicle will be set to TPP Mode, even if your perspective is set to FPP Mode. However, players who want to drive-in FPP Mode can use the FPP↔TPP Switch Button to change back to FPP Mode.

Station (Team Deathmatch)

In the Team Deathmatch mode, the area behind the spawn points have been decreased so that a team cannot position themselves behind the enemy’s spawn point.

Each team’s spawn area will now be marked in their respective team colors (blue/red) to make each team’s base more easily identifiable.

Merit Points System

A penalty system to punish negative behavior has been added. The developers have promised to add more advantages and penalties to the system in the future.

A Survivor’s Merit Points will decrease if they are reported for team kills or other displays of negative behavior, and multiple reports will result in a lower score.

If their Merit Points fall below a certain score, the player will be restricted from playing Squad Mode. (They will still be able to play in Solo Mode.) In the Solo Mode, they can slowly increase their Merit Points over time. Once their score is high enough, the restriction will be lifted, and they will be able to play Squad Mode again.

Players who have been banned for using unauthorized 3rd-party programs will be deleted from the Ranks in real-time.

Map Updates

The graphics have been enhanced generally in both Troi and Erangel. The quality of the grass in Troi has been improved.

The update will also introduce fixes for a majority of the visual bugs in Troi and Erangel