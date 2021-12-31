PUBG New State was launched earlier this year with two maps Troi and Erangel 2051. Krafton has made a major new announcement. The studio will soon introduce a third map for the game and we have its first glimpse. Also Read - Battleground Mobile India users facing log-in error issue: Check how to fix it

PUBG New State has revealed pictures of a new map on its website. The name hasn't been confirmed yet. Krafton has confirmed that they are working on a lot of new content which will be rolling out in 2022. In a statement, the company said, "We've been busy preparing a lot of new content, which we plan on rolling out in 2022. The first batch of major updates will be released in the first two months of 2022, and the details will be revealed at a later date."

When will the new map be launched

Talking about the upcoming new map, Krafton said that they are also preparing a new Battleground which will be launched in mid-2022.

Krafton further laid out its plan for the game with a general roadmap of updates they have planned for the battle royale game.

Krafton said in the statement, “Although we have many updates and milestones in the works for next year, one of our biggest priorities in 2022 is to continue making updates and improvements so that we meet and exceed your expectations both on and off the Battlegrounds.”

The general fixes for bugs and other errors will also continue. Krafton said, “We also want to make sure to provide all our global Survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our Survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together. If 2021 was the beginning of the new Battlegrounds, 2022 will be the year when we grow and build it… together.”

In order to celebrate the new year, the studio is also offering rewards. The gamers can get a ‘surprise’ gift. The players can get a free coupon for free Chicken Medals and Royale Chest crate tickets.

The user can use the coupon Code ‘HAPPYNEWSTATE’. Rewards on offer include 6 Chicken Medals and 3 Royal Chest Tickets. The rewards will be available between January 1 to Jan 10.