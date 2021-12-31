comscore PUBG New State to soon get a new map and Krafton has shared images
Good news for PUBG New State fans! Krafton reveals pics of new map and its launch timeline

The new PUBG New State map looks like a futuristic suburban landscape

The new PUBG New State map looks like a futuristic suburban landscape

PUBG New State was launched earlier this year with two maps Troi and Erangel 2051. Krafton has made a major new announcement. The studio will soon introduce a third map for the game and we have its first glimpse. Also Read - Battleground Mobile India users facing log-in error issue: Check how to fix it

PUBG New State has revealed pictures of a new map on its website. The name hasn’t been confirmed yet. Krafton has confirmed that they are working on a lot of new content which will be rolling out in 2022. In a statement, the company said, “We’ve been busy preparing a lot of new content, which we plan on rolling out in 2022. The first batch of major updates will be released in the first two months of 2022, and the details will be revealed at a later date.” Also Read - Best mobile games releases in 2021

When will the new map be launched

Talking about the upcoming new map, Krafton said that they are also preparing a new Battleground which will be launched in mid-2022. Also Read - BGMI update: Krafton will ban devices of cheaters, check full details

Krafton further laid out its plan for the game with a general roadmap of updates they have planned for the battle royale game.

Krafton said in the statement, “Although we have many updates and milestones in the works for next year, one of our biggest priorities in 2022 is to continue making updates and improvements so that we meet and exceed your expectations both on and off the Battlegrounds.”

The general fixes for bugs and other errors will also continue. Krafton said, “We also want to make sure to provide all our global Survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our Survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together. If 2021 was the beginning of the new Battlegrounds, 2022 will be the year when we grow and build it… together.”

In order to celebrate the new year, the studio is also offering rewards. The gamers can get a ‘surprise’ gift. The players can get a free coupon for free Chicken Medals and Royale Chest crate tickets.

The user can use the coupon Code ‘HAPPYNEWSTATE’. Rewards on offer include 6 Chicken Medals and 3 Royal Chest Tickets. The rewards will be available between January 1 to Jan 10.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 31, 2021 4:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 31, 2021 4:24 PM IST

Krafton reveals new PUBG New State map: View Pics
Krafton reveals new PUBG New State map: View Pics
With Omicron cases rising in India, you must keep these 5 gadgets handy at home

With Omicron cases rising in India, you must keep these 5 gadgets handy at home

With Omicron cases rising in India, you must keep these 5 gadgets handy at home

With Omicron cases rising in India, you must keep these 5 gadgets handy at home

Tomb Raider's trilogy is now available for free on Epic Games Store: Here's how to get it

Tomb Raider's trilogy is now available for free on Epic Games Store: Here's how to get it

New Year 2022 resolution: Learn a new language with Duolingo, Memrise & more

New Year 2022 resolution: Learn a new language with Duolingo, Memrise & more

Take New Year 2022 resolution to learn a new language: Free apps that you can download

Take New Year 2022 resolution to learn a new language: Free apps that you can download

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know

Krafton reveals new PUBG New State map: View Pics

Krafton reveals new PUBG New State map: View Pics
BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it

BGMI users facing log-in issue: Check how to fix it
BGMI update: Krafton will ban devices of cheaters, check full details

BGMI update: Krafton will ban devices of cheaters, check full details
BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more

BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more
This Indian dating app just scored funding from Krafton: Will BGMI help you score dates now?

This Indian dating app just scored funding from Krafton: Will BGMI help you score dates now?

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story
Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story
Krafton reveals new PUBG New State map: View Pics

Krafton reveals new PUBG New State map: View Pics
EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know

EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here s all that you need to know
Ola Electric dispatches all scooters purchased to date but not all delivered

Ola Electric dispatches all scooters purchased to date but not all delivered
How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps

How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps

