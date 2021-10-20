PUBG New State trailer launch set for November: Release date, pre-registrations, features, more

PUBG New State release date, trailer: Pre-registrations for PUBG: New State has started in India, the game maker Krafton announced the same on Twitter a few days ago. The Android and iPhone users can pre-register the game via the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively. The gaming company announced that it would soon unveil the launch trailer alongside the release date. The game could go live in mid-November. Also Read - PUBG New State release: How to download APK, OBB links on Android

The chances of this game releasing in India were significantly less after the Indian government banned Chinese apps, including the PUBG Mobile, last year. However, with the arrival of pre-registration, it is now clear that fans will be able to play PUBG New State along with Battlegrounds Mobile India in the coming days. Also Read - PUBG 2: A PUBG sequel with better graphics releasing next year?

Features

Announced in February, the New State has the familiar Battle Royale just like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds; however, set in the year 2051. The game includes modern weapons, vehicles, and gadgets. Additionally, the company has included “global illumination” technology with a level of realism in the game. The upcoming game is an expansion of the original PUBG universe as it involves an entirely new battleground.

Some of the teased features include customizable guns, new vehicles, and flying gadgets. The company brings next-generation action-based interactive gameplay, providing dodging, drone calls, and support requests.

How to pre-register

Go to PUBG: New State website. Click on the pre-registration link for Android and iOS You will head to the respective app store Click on the pre-registration option

For pre-registration, click HERE

The South Korean company says it has invested a total of $70 million (about Rs 511 crore) in the IT sector in India this year, including an e-sports company Nodwin Gaming, game streaming platform Loco, and a web novel platform Pratilipi.

Since February, the upcoming game has garnered over 32 million pre-registrations on the global stage, but this does not include figures from India, China, and Vietnam.

The minimum requirement for PUBG New State