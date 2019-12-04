PUBG now available to stream and download on PS Now

PUBG is now available to stream and download on PS Now. The game was just added to the PS Now subscription service as part of three new titles. It is now available alongside Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Formula 1 2019. With the introduction of these new games, PS Now boasts of over 800 playable games and is the answer to GamePass subscription service from Microsoft. Sony has been making PS Now subscription more attractive to gamers. The company recently slashed prices by nearly 50 percent and has added popular game titles as well.

Apart from PUBG, other popular game titles available on PS Now include God of War, GTA 5, Infamous: Second Son and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. PUBG arrive on PS Now as one of the most popular title in the recent times. The arrival of the game could also see Sony boost its PS Now subscription service. In order to maintain its lead as the popular battle royale game, PUBG Corporation and Tencent Games have been bringing new features to the game. The new Season 5 of the game offering options to throw frying pans is off to a great start.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

The game developers have also announced that it will bring some big new changes to its loot box. The game will lose random paid crates completely by December 8. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, the second major addition is the 2015 standalone prequel to Wolfenstein: The New Order. The game has received plenty of positive reviews and you will be able to spend time with beautiful set-pieces and impressive shooting mechanism. Formula 1 2019 is the latest entry in the popular motorsport franchise and if you like speed, this game is designed primarily for you.

PUBG and others join a crowded field of popular games already available via PS Now network. Other popular games available on PS Now subscription service include Rocket League, Persona 5, and Mortal Kombat X. According to GamesRadar, Sony says that these games were among the most popular for the subscription service in November.