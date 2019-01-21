PUBG partners with Intel to bring Highlight Clip Challenge

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which is one of the most popular multiplayer PC games in the world right now, is all set to hold a new giveaway, in association with PC processor maker Intel. The contest was announced via Twitter by Intel, which had the link to the contest website. The contest begun on January 2 and as it happens, today is the last day for the entry. The contest requires people to collect in-game highlight video clips from PUBG using a recording program and submit them to win prizes.

Users will have to upload their submission to Gfycat or YouTube, and entrants can submit as many clips as they want by providing a Steam name and PUBG handle for each video. The contest is open only to legal residents of India, and participants have to be 18 years of age or older at time of entry. As for the prizes, there are two categories, Grand Prizes and Weekly Prizes. The Grand Prizes consists of gaming PCs that come with 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and PUBG themed case, while the Weekly Prizes consist of Level 3 bags, PUBG mouse surfaces, and t-shirts.

Submit your favorite PUBG moments to the Highlight Clip Challenge for chances to win exclusive prizes! Only 100 a week though, so first come, first served! https://t.co/EEYvtK0a0o pic.twitter.com/aXlpEXyslr — Intel India (@IntelIndia) January 2, 2019

The tweet is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Submit your favorite PUBG moments to the Highlight Clip Challenge for chances to win exclusive prizes! Only 100 a week though, so first come, first served!” There are quite a few categories that the prizes seem to be distributed upon which include Best Snipe, Best Vehicle Kill, Best Vehicle Trick, Best Grenade Kill, Best Team Revive and Funniest Moment.