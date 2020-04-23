comscore PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29
News

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Gaming

PUBG is available for a 50 percent discount on its PC platform Steam.

  Published: April 23, 2020 6:56 PM IST
PUBG PC discount

Battle royale game PUBG just got a discount for PC users on Steam. PUBG is available for a 50 percent discount on its PC platform Steam which means that users would only have to pay Rs 499, instead of the full Rs 999 price. The discounted price is available for a limited period until April 29. This was announced on the social media accounts of PUBG. Also Read - PUBG Season 7 now live on main servers, trailer released

The most recent update of PUBG brings season 7 of the game which is now live on the main server. This new update brings back the Vikendi map after a rework. The Vikendi map was retired when Season 6 was introduced. During that time, the devs have put a lot of work into making PUBG’s frosty Battleground something new and special. Also Read - PUBG shares fun stats from the season 6 of the game

PUBG update 7.1: Major changes for Season 7

Vikendi rework

Vikendi has had quite a few changes since we saw it last. It has an updated terrain, adjusted snow levels (and then readjusted them based on player test feedback), changed cities and landmarks, added a multi-track railway system to help navigate the island, and even converted the quaint Dino Park into Dinoland, the Prehistoric Park of the Future.

Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi. There is a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with 6 connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island. Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map. Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed. Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead. A new Cargo Depot has also been added.

PUBG Season 7 now live on main servers, trailer released

Also Read

PUBG Season 7 now live on main servers, trailer released

Survivor Pass: Cold Front

Survivor Pass: Cold Front is the way to earn all the cool new outfits in Season 7. With costumes ranging from Dinoland employee apparel and mascot costumes to other themed looks, there’s something for everyone. Players can also once again unlock community rewards by working together, so be on the lookout for data discs. All players can contribute to the community gauge to unlock videos and receive community skin rewards.

There’s a new weapons being added, though it’s not really being added as another one. The new weapons is a sniper rifle called Mosin-Nagant which is essentially a Kar98k. This is being done to make sure that new weapons are added but there aren’t too many varieties on the map. The stats, attachments, ammunition, etc. are all directly copied from the Kar98k, but the Mosin will feature its own look and sound. The Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle has been added to Vikendi and Erangel.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 23, 2020 6:56 PM IST

