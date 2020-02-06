PUBG pc gets new update with bug fixes

There’s a new update on PC that brings some bug fixes that were present in the last 6.1 update. The main server was down for four hours and is now up with the fixes. One of these fixes involve proning in shallow water which made people really hard to spot. Technically this was not possible, but this bug was introduced recently. Let’s have a look at the bug fixes that was introduced in this patch.

– Medieval Helmet skin not visible when worn by female characters

– Players able to prone in shallow water

– Visual issue with certain pants skins

– Inconsistent icon sizes in the lobby

The last update for PUBG added Season 6 to the main PUBG server of the game. PUBG Corp teased the new map Karakin which was first available on the Test Server. Karakin brings intense action and quick gameplay to PUBG. The Karakin map is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size. The executive producer of PUBG Corp, TS Jang, appeared in a video again and explained what was being released with this new update.

Karakin is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. The devs promise that the map is small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map. The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building. Towns can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between with Black Zone. There will be a siren to indicate the starting of the black zone. The area will turn purple on the map. Vikendi has been removed from public matches temporarily and will be replaced by Karakin.

PUBG devs are finally introducing the C4 which is being called Sticky Bomb. This can be used on enemies and on the new Breach Points in Karakin. This throwable will be exclusively available on Karakin map. Bullets can penetrate breachable walls and those open up a lot of avenues for campers or those countering them.

With a new season, comes a new survivor pass. The blog mentions, “Whether you have purchased Premium Pass or not, all players can join together to fill the Community Accomplishment Gauge, then claim in-game skin rewards and unravel the hidden story of Karakin.” You can check out all the update details here.