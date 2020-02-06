comscore PUBG pc gets new update with bug fixes | BGR India
News

PUBG pc gets new update with bug fixes

Gaming

One of the PUBG fixes involve proning in shallow water which made people really hard to spot.

  • Published: February 6, 2020 9:52 AM IST
PUBG Seasong 6 Karakin map

There’s a new update on PC that brings some bug fixes that were present in the last 6.1 update. The main server was down for four hours and is now up with the fixes. One of these fixes involve proning in shallow water which made people really hard to spot. Technically this was not possible, but this bug was introduced recently. Let’s have a look at the bug fixes that was introduced in this patch.

Related Stories


– Medieval Helmet skin not visible when worn by female characters
– Players able to prone in shallow water
– Visual issue with certain pants skins
– Inconsistent icon sizes in the lobby

The last update for PUBG added Season 6 to the main PUBG server of the game. PUBG Corp teased the new map Karakin which was first available on the Test Server. Karakin brings intense action and quick gameplay to PUBG. The Karakin map is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size. The executive producer of PUBG Corp, TS Jang, appeared in a video again and explained what was being released with this new update.

PUBG developers are updating the blood effects in the game

Also Read

PUBG developers are updating the blood effects in the game

Karakin is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. The devs promise that the map is small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map. The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building. Towns can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between with Black Zone. There will be a siren to indicate the starting of the black zone. The area will turn purple on the map. Vikendi has been removed from public matches temporarily and will be replaced by Karakin.

PUBG devs are finally introducing the C4 which is being called Sticky Bomb. This can be used on enemies and on the new Breach Points in Karakin. This throwable will be exclusively available on Karakin map. Bullets can penetrate breachable walls and those open up a lot of avenues for campers or those countering them.

With a new season, comes a new survivor pass. The blog mentions, “Whether you have purchased Premium Pass or not, all players can join together to fill the Community Accomplishment Gauge, then claim in-game skin rewards and unravel the hidden story of Karakin.” You can check out all the update details here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 9:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG pc gets new update with bug fixes
Gaming
PUBG pc gets new update with bug fixes
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product in India

Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG pc gets new update with bug fixes

Gaming

PUBG pc gets new update with bug fixes
PUBG Mobile: Here's how camouflaging can help save your skin

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's how camouflaging can help save your skin
PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 might introduce a new character called Carlo

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 might introduce a new character called Carlo
PUBG developers are updating the blood effects in the game

Gaming

PUBG developers are updating the blood effects in the game
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update to bring Erangel 2.0 map and other features

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update to bring Erangel 2.0 map and other features

हिंदी समाचार

Disney+ भारत में 29 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा, Hotstar बदल कर हो जाएगा Disney+ Hotstar

Flipkart Vivo Carnival : Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x और Vivo U10 पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Nokia Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

Realme C3 आज भारत में दोपहर 12:30 पर होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Nokia Power Earbuds हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product in India
News
Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product in India
Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

News

Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report
Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream