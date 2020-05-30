comscore PUBG PC getting a free weekend on Steam from June 4
PUBG PC getting a free weekend on Steam from June 4

The PUBG PC free weekend will take place from June 4 to June 8.

  Published: May 30, 2020 2:25 PM IST
PUBG free weekend

Battle royale game PUBG just got a limited period discount for PC users on Steam recently. And now PUBG will be free to play for a weekend on PC platform Steam which means that users download and play it for free. The free weekend will take place from June 4 to June 8. This was announced on the social media accounts of PUBG. The post reads, “From June 4th to 8th, PUBG is Free To Play and 50% off. #PlayApartTogether with PUBG and Steam!” Also Read - PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

The most recent update of PUBG is the first one to arrive after the Vikendi map reword hit with update 7.1. This is massive update with a lot of changes in it, and the primary ones include Ranked Mode, addition of bots to the game, and weapon and armor balances. Also Read - PUBG update 7.2 now live on Test Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

PUBG update 7.2: Details

Ranked Mode

A new ‘Ranked’ sub navigation option has been added to the ‘Play’ section of the primary navigation menu. Matches will feature a maximum of 64 players and there will be no bots. Players need to reach a minimal Survival Mastery level of 20 before they qualify for ranked. Depending on their platform and region, players may need to verify their account using SMS before they qualify for Ranked mode. Also Read - PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Ranked mode games will be randomly played on Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok. Ranked mode will have an overall increase in item loot spawns. There are a total of 6 tiers in the Ranked system (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master) with 5 Divisions (V – I) within each tier. A player’s current rank is determined by their Rank Points (RP) in a given queue. After a player dies, they will receive an adjustment to their RP based on their performance. The metrics that determine performance are Kills, Assists, and Personal placement.

At the end of the season, players will receive Ranked rewards based on their Highest Ranked tier that season. All players will receive a nameplate and emblem recognizing their Tier. The Leaderboards have also returned and have been updated to work with with Ranked mode.

Also Read

Bot Opponents

Bots are finally here on the PC version of the game with PUBG update 7.2. Like in the console version, devs write that with a certain player base has become rather skilled. Hence matching these people with lower skilled players is unfair. To balance this out bots are being added to the game. They have shared the mechanics of how bots will work in terms of movement and how they will spawn. The bots will have a the skills to use bullet drop mechanics and even understand proper aiming at players. Hence they can be dodged like you are dodging normal players. They will also have loot and will be killed a lot, hence they will not carry a lot of loot each.

Weapon and Armor Balance

Assault Rifles

This is a major change in the game and Assault Rifles are being targeted in this patch. “The M416 has long been the most powerful AR and one of the top guns in the game as a whole, so we’ve adjusted it and buffed some of the other ARs to give players alternative options.” Write the devs. With this M416, M16A4 and SCAR-L now have increased reload times.

M16A4, and MK47 Mutant now have decreased recoil when firing in quick succession in semi-auto and bursts mode and have tracers. Beryl M762 has Increased muzzle velocity from 680 m/s to 740 m/s and decreased recoil. Shotguns now have increased limb multiplier from 0.9 to 1.05 and head multiplier from 1.25 to 1.5. They also have increased hip-fire accuracy and decreased accuracy penalty during movement and damage drop over distance for all shotguns.

Armor

With this new update, ‘destroyed’ vests will no longer disappear, and neither will your inventory space. In addition, vests will continue to provide 20% protection and slight aim punch reduction once destroyed. The base protection level of the destroyed vest is the same no matter the type of vest you’re wearing. This should mean more competitive engagements, even if the situation doesn’t allow for the looting of a new vest.

Gas Can improvements

The Gas Can can now be equipped in a melee weapon slot. Players can then press “attack” to pour gas on the ground. It takes around 7 seconds to empty the can. Spilled fuel can be set on fire with gun shots, molotovs, and grenade explosions. Fire deals the same damage as a molotov, but burns longer. Spilled fuel evaporates in about 3.5 minutes. You can also throw the Gas Can the same way as melee weapons (aim, then press attack), which causes it to release some fuel upon landing, making it easier to ignite and explode.

Besides these there are other changes and new skins which are being added, these can be found here.

 

  Published Date: May 30, 2020 2:25 PM IST

