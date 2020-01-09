comscore PUBG PC Lite getting Vikendi map and new free items
PUBG PC Lite getting Vikendi map and new free items

The devs are holding a pre-registration event which is running till January 15 for free items.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 5:07 PM IST
PUBG PC Lite Vikendi map update

Great news for PUBG PC Lite players, the devs announced for new year that the game is getting the Vikendi map. This snow map has already been live on the other versions of the game for a while now. But it’s still great that the map is being introduced to the game soon. The devs are even holding a pre-registration event which is running till January 15. Players who register before time will be granted special items to use on Vikendi when the map releases.

Though there is no information on when the map is going live we can expect it to be live with the distribution of the rewards. The rewards are set to be distributed from January 17 to January 19. To participate players have to click the “CLICK TO PARTICIPATE” button on this website between December 19, 2019 – January 15, 2020. Following this all they need to do is log in with their ingame details. The participation rewards include a Crimson Honor – M16A4, Dragon Hoodie set and a Plum Flower Sukajan set. The rewards will be inboxed to the players in-game.

The last update that came out for PUBG Lite on PC and brought with it a lot of bug fixes. Some of these bugs were a little too annoying for players and it seems the devs have fixed these. These patch notes were updated on a tweet from the PUBG Lite PC handle on Twitter which is what the devs primarily use to communicate the changes in the game. Besides these players can now heal themselves while walking. The following have been fixed

– Scope to not appear black while in Spectator Mode.

– Issue where the Bluezone not in sync.

– Firing sound for UMP45.

– Issue where it appeared black in ADS while alternating between Canted Sight and other scopes.

– Iron sight issue where it was shown in ADS even with the scope attached.

– Issue where characters would get stuck in between the rocky mountains in Monte Nuevo

