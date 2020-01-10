comscore PUBG PC Lite recently banned 22,541 accounts last month
PUBG PC Lite recently banned 22,541 accounts last month

It has recently announced that 22,541 accounts were banned between the period of December 5, 2019 to January 1, 2020.

The developers of PUBG PC Lite are doling out harsh punishment for hacking and cheating. It has recently announced that 22,541 accounts were banned between the period of December 5, 2019 to January 1, 2020. Besides this accounts have also been banned for friendly fire, and these include 12,072 accounts for first offence, 763 accounts for second offence. This is a great initiative by the devs and they have even put out a list of the accounts that have been banned which can be found on this website.

Here’s what the devs wrote about the situation, “We do not condone the use of any unauthorized programs for PUBG LITE. We will actively and strictly punish those who participate in unfair play.” For those that want a reference, there is a PUBG LITE Rules of Conduct page which can be visited here. In other news, the devs announced for new year that the game is getting the Vikendi map. This snow map has already been live on the other versions of the game for a while now.

But it’s still great that the map is being introduced to the game soon. The devs are even holding a pre-registration event which is running till January 15. Players who register before time will be granted special items to use on Vikendi when the map releases.

Though there is no information on when the map is going live we can expect it to be live with the distribution of the rewards. The rewards are set to be distributed from January 17 to January 19. To participate players have to click the “CLICK TO PARTICIPATE” button on this website between December 19, 2019 – January 15, 2020. Following this all they need to do is log in with their ingame details. The participation rewards include a Crimson Honor – M16A4, Dragon Hoodie set and a Plum Flower Sukajan set. The rewards will be inboxed to the players in-game.

