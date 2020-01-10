comscore PUBG PC Lite Vikendi snow map release date confirmed
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG PC Lite Vikendi snow map release date confirmed
News

PUBG PC Lite Vikendi snow map release date confirmed

Gaming

Now in an official tweet, the release date of the update with the new map has been confirmed.

  • Updated: January 10, 2020 3:06 PM IST
PUBG PC Lite Vikendi map update

PUBG PC Lite is all set to get the new snow map. The devs announced for new year that the game is getting the Vikendi map. This snow map has already been live on the other versions of the game for a while now. But it’s still great that the map is being introduced to the game soon. The devs are even holding a pre-registration event which is running till January 15. Players who register before time will be granted special items to use on Vikendi when the map releases.

And now in an official tweet, the release date of the update with the new map has been confirmed. The devs tweeted a new image yesterday which says that the new map is coming in seven days. This means that the new map will be coming on January 16. The rewards are set to be distributed from January 17 to January 19. To participate players have to click the “CLICK TO PARTICIPATE” button on this website between December 19, 2019 – January 15, 2020. Following this all they need to do is log in with their ingame details. The participation rewards include a Crimson Honor – M16A4, Dragon Hoodie set and a Plum Flower Sukajan set. The rewards will be inboxed to the players in-game.

PUBG PC Lite getting Vikendi map and new free items

Also Read

PUBG PC Lite getting Vikendi map and new free items

The last update that came out for PUBG Lite on PC and brought with it a lot of bug fixes. Some of these bugs were a little too annoying for players and it seems the devs have fixed these. These patch notes were updated on a tweet from the PUBG Lite PC handle on Twitter which is what the devs primarily use to communicate the changes in the game. Besides these players can now heal themselves while walking. The following have been fixed

PUBG PC Lite recently banned 22,541 accounts last month

Also Read

PUBG PC Lite recently banned 22,541 accounts last month

– Scope to not appear black while in Spectator Mode.

– Issue where the Bluezone not in sync.

– Firing sound for UMP45.

– Issue where it appeared black in ADS while alternating between Canted Sight and other scopes.

– Issue where it appeared black in ADS while alternating between Canted Sight and other scopes.

– Iron sight issue where it was shown in ADS even with the scope attached.

– Issue where characters would get stuck in between the rocky mountains in Monte Nuevo

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 3:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 10, 2020 3:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock
News
Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock
Flipkart Falkon Aerbook launched under MarQ brand: Price

Laptops

Flipkart Falkon Aerbook launched under MarQ brand: Price

PUBG PC Lite Vikendi snow map release date confirmed

Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Vikendi snow map release date confirmed

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online

News

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online

LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design

News

LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design

Most Popular

Realme 5i first impressions

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online

LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design

Airtel Wi-Fi calling crosses 1 million users

Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG PC Lite Vikendi snow map release date confirmed

Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Vikendi snow map release date confirmed
PUBG PC Lite recently banned 22,541 accounts last month

Gaming

PUBG PC Lite recently banned 22,541 accounts last month
PUBG PC Lite getting Vikendi map and new free items

Gaming

PUBG PC Lite getting Vikendi map and new free items
PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced

Gaming

PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced
PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

Gaming

PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

हिंदी समाचार

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live match online in mobile: आखिरी टी-20 आज शाम 7 बजे, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

महिंद्रा भारत में जल्द ही KUV100 के इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन को लॉन्च करेगी, 9 लाख से कम में होगी पेश

दुनिया के सबसे छोटे 3G फोन को देखें, अंगूठे जितना है साइज

Lunar Eclipse 2020: भारत में आज रात 10.30 बजे लगेगा चंद्रग्रहण, इन पांच स्मार्टफोन ट्रिक्स का इस्तेमाल कर खीचें शानदार फोटो

एयरटेल 249 रुपये के पोस्टपेड प्लान में दे रही है 25GB डाटा, लेकिन इन्हीं यूजर्स को मिलेगा फायदा

News

Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock
News
Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online

News

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online
LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design

News

LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design
Airtel Wi-Fi calling crosses 1 million users

News

Airtel Wi-Fi calling crosses 1 million users
Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990

News

Oppo K1 receives a price drop, now available for Rs 13,990