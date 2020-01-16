comscore PUBG PC Lite: Vikendi snow map releases today | BGR India
News

PUBG PC Lite: Vikendi snow map releases today

Gaming

The PUBG PC Lite devs announced for new year that the game is getting the Vikendi map.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 10:21 AM IST
PUBG PC Lite Vikendi release

PUBG PC Lite is all set to get the snow map Vikendi today. The devs announced for new year that the game is getting the Vikendi map. This snow map has already been live on the other versions of the game for a while now. But it’s still great that the map is being introduced to the game soon. The devs are even holding a pre-registration event which ran till January 15. Players who registered before time will be granted special items to use on Vikendi when the map releases.

Related Stories


The map arrives today and the tweeted image confirm that. The rewards are set to be distributed from January 17 to January 19. To participate players had to visit this website between December 19, 2019 – January 15, 2020. The participation rewards include a Crimson Honor – M16A4, Dragon Hoodie set and a Plum Flower Sukajan set. The rewards will be inboxed to the players in-game.

The last update that came out for PUBG Lite on PC and brought with it a lot of bug fixes. Some of these bugs were a little too annoying for players and it seems the devs have fixed these. These patch notes were updated on a tweet from the PUBG Lite PC handle on Twitter which is what the devs primarily use to communicate the changes in the game. Besides these players can now heal themselves while walking. The following have been fixed.

PUBG PC Lite Vikendi snow map release date confirmed

Also Read

PUBG PC Lite Vikendi snow map release date confirmed

– Scope to not appear black while in Spectator Mode.

– Issue where the Bluezone not in sync.

– Firing sound for UMP45.

– Issue where it appeared black in ADS while alternating between Canted Sight and other scopes.

– Issue where it appeared black in ADS while alternating between Canted Sight and other scopes.

– Iron sight issue where it was shown in ADS even with the scope attached.

– Issue where characters would get stuck in between the rocky mountains in Monte Nuevo

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 10:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM
News
Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM
Realme 5i gets first software update in India

News

Realme 5i gets first software update in India

Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets December security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets December security patch

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse launched in India

LG K43 with Helio P22 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

LG K43 with Helio P22 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

Realme 5i gets first software update in India

Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets December security patch

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse launched in India

LG K43 with Helio P22 SoC spotted on Geekbench

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG PC Lite: Vikendi snow map releases today

Gaming

PUBG PC Lite: Vikendi snow map releases today
PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map launched on Test Server

Gaming

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map launched on Test Server
PUBG Mobile may be getting Erangel 2.0 soon with new class abilities

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may be getting Erangel 2.0 soon with new class abilities
PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi

Gaming

PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi
PUBG Mobile x Street Dancer 3D details out, new special mini game celebrates Makar Sankranti

Gaming

PUBG Mobile x Street Dancer 3D details out, new special mini game celebrates Makar Sankranti

हिंदी समाचार

5G Trials in India : Reliance Jio, Airtel और Vodafone Idea ने 5G ट्रायल के लिए फाइल की एप्लीकेशन

शाओमी Mi Portable वायरलैस माउस भारत में 499 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: कौन सी कंपनी दे रही है सबसे कम कीमत में डेली 1.5GB डाटा वाला प्रीपेड प्लान

Vu सिनेमा TV लाइनअप 40W स्पीकर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo F15 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

News

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM
News
Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM
Realme 5i gets first software update in India

News

Realme 5i gets first software update in India
Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets December security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets December security patch
Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse launched in India
LG K43 with Helio P22 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

LG K43 with Helio P22 SoC spotted on Geekbench