comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG PC Patch #25 balances loot spawn on Vikendi; introduces new SMG weapon Bizon
News

PUBG PC Patch #25 balances loot spawn on Vikendi; introduces new SMG weapon Bizon

Gaming

Players have been clamoring for a balance in the loot of Vikendi.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 1:50 PM IST
Vikendi loot balance

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently added the fourth map to the game which is called Vikendi and is a snow-based map. Since the introduction of the map, there have been serious complaints from players about the unbalanced loot that is available on the map. And now within a matter of a month, PUBG developers Bluehole has issued an update which will be balancing the loot that is available on Vikendi.

The update was mentioned on a tweet from the official Twitter handle of PUBG and had the link to the patch notes of the new update #25 as well. The devs write in the blog post that the map was designed to be different from the other ones and that the idea was to focus the map around the use of SMGs in the game. Some of the biggest complaints about Vikendi was the abundance of SMGs while the spawn rate of ARs was low.

“Vikendi was specifically designed with a focus on SMGs, and maximized their usability. Statistically, the spawn rate of SMGs and SMG attachments were set so they would spawn at a 7:3 ratio to ARs. This was so players could quickly arm up for combat and still allow players with SMGs to fight players with ARs on equal footing by having sufficient attachments and ammunition in early-stage combat,” says the blog.

The devs write that the drop rate of the SMGs are not being decreased, but the drop rate of ARs is being increased slightly by 20 percent while the drop rate of Tommy Gun is being decreased a lot by 52 percent. To fill up this void, PUBG is releasing a new SMG called the Bizon which had leaked beforehand. To compensate for the increased drop of ARs, the drop rate of DMRs is being decreased by 16 percent since DMRs are technically some of the most powerful guns in the game, but the SR spawn rate won’t be affected. There will also be an increased spawn rate of 4X scopes.

Another big part of the complaint from the people was the world spawn of Level 3 Helmets. Level 3 Helmets are the only item in the game that can stop players from dying to a shot from a world spawned SR of which there are only two, the Kar98 and M24. PUBG devs say that they are decreasing the drop rate of Level 3 Helmets by 49 percent and Level 3 Armor by 36 percent to being back some balance and are not eliminating the world spawn of these immediately. But they will be keeping an eye out for how this works out.

PUBG teased with night mode for Vikendi map; coming to Test Server for PC

Also Read

PUBG teased with night mode for Vikendi map; coming to Test Server for PC

Last, but not the least, there were some complaints about the spawn rate of bags as well and to rectify that the spawn rate of bags has been increased by 11 percent and the abundance of SR muzzle items is also being curbed by 40 percent. Though there is a popular demand to balance out the loot in the other maps as well, and by that users want enough loot in every building in the larger maps. But realistically speaking that does not seem like it is going to happen.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Telegram being used as command and control for malware by threat actors: Forcepoint
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
thumb-img
News
Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple is asking iPhone users for their best photos as part of its ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’

Apple sees increased demand for iPhone with climate change

Facebook, Airbus collaborating for testing dones: Report

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report

Twitter starts rolling out new simplified web interface for some users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG PC Patch #25 balances loot spawn on Vikendi; introduces new SMG weapon Bizon

Gaming

PUBG PC Patch #25 balances loot spawn on Vikendi; introduces new SMG weapon Bizon
Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster ahead Galaxy S10 launch

News

Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster ahead Galaxy S10 launch
PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games
PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime

Gaming

PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime
PUBG community just found a game breaking mechanic in gunplay where FPS affects gun recoil

Gaming

PUBG community just found a game breaking mechanic in gunplay where FPS affects gun recoil

हिंदी समाचार

मोटोरोला ने मोटो Z3 के लिए रिलीज की लेटेस्ट एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, जानें नए फीचर्स और बदलाव

Meizu आज लॉन्च करेगा होललैस स्मार्टफोन!

कल रात भारत के साथ कई देशों में व्हाट्सएप हो गया था बंद, ट्विटर पर मिले गजब रिएक्शन

शाओमी ने स्मार्टफोन के बाद भारत में पेश किया ये खास 119 रुपये वाला प्रॉडक्ट

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

News

Apple is asking iPhone users for their best photos as part of its ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’
News
Apple is asking iPhone users for their best photos as part of its ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’
Apple sees increased demand for iPhone with climate change

News

Apple sees increased demand for iPhone with climate change
Facebook, Airbus collaborating for testing dones: Report

News

Facebook, Airbus collaborating for testing dones: Report
Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report

News

Over 55% of PC apps installed are outdated, putting users risk: Report
Twitter starts rolling out new simplified web interface for some users

News

Twitter starts rolling out new simplified web interface for some users