PUBG PC gets permanent Vikendi Moonlight mode 

PUBG launched the much anticipated night mode or Moonlight Mode for Vikendi on the PC Test Server this week. But up until now the moonlight mode was only available on Vikendi in a mix with the regular weather and this did not let players play the mode enough. A Vikendi map only had a chance of getting the moonlight mode up until now. And now in a tweet on the official handle, PUBG devs Bluehole has announced that the map will be available permanently on Vikendi.

The tweet reads, “PC Players: Moonlight Weather is now applied to 100% of Vikendi matches on the Test Server! Vikendi will return to having the standard random chance of Moonlight Weather from Jan 28 9pm PST. Please share your feedback with us via the PUBG forum.” This is an attempt by the devs to get more feedback on the moonlight mode and the other modes will be back to the test server on 10.30AM IST Jan 29. Following this the devs shared a link for submitting the feedback.

As for the new latest update on PUBG, it brings a new weapon to the game called Bizon which is an SMG that will be exclusively available on Vikendi and Erangel. The weapon will have a drum magazine that will hold 53 rounds of 9mm bullets. The only accessories that can be attached to the gun are muzzle and sight attachments. The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes. The Motorcycle on Vikendi map is being replaced by a new vehicle called Snowbike.

For Vikendi’s Moonlight mode devs mention that players will be visible to others because of the big super-moon and the bright aurora borealis. Vikendi has also seen some modifications to the loot drop which has been balanced out by the devs after popular demand. PUBG with the new update is introducing BattleStat weapon skins, which are similar to Counter Strike: Global Offensive‘s StatTrak weapons.