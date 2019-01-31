comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG PC servers downtime started; update #25 with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon and Canted Sight incoming
News

PUBG PC servers downtime started; update #25 with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon and Canted Sight incoming

Gaming

The new content being added was on the test server for a week.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 9:45 AM IST
PUBG snowbike

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG PC servers have been taken down on schedule as the devs Bluehole is adding the update #25 with new content for Vikendi. The update was introduced on the PUBG Test server last week and the devs have been improving the new content with suggestions from the users. The new update will bring Vikendi Moonlight setting, Snowbike, Bizon SMG, Canted Sight and other new additions and changes to the game. Some of these features had already leaked beforehand but the ones like the Snowbike were complete surprises from the devs. The servers have been taken down for maintenance at 6:00 AM today and will be back online in 7 hours time which is at 1:00PM IST with the new update.

The new update brings a new weapon to the game called Bizon which is an SMG that will be exclusively available on Vikendi and Erangel. The weapon will have a drum magazine that will hold 53 rounds of 9mm bullets. The only accessories that can be attached to the gun are muzzle and sight attachments. The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes.

Image Credit: PUBG

The Motorcycle on Vikendi map is being replaced by a new vehicle called Snowbike, and this looks essentially like a Motorcycle that has swapped its wheels for snow sleds. This will move faster than the snowmobile does but is more fragile and can be destroyed quite easily.

Image Credit: PUBG

Besides this, Vikendi is getting weather setting called moonlight, which will work in the night. But the devs mention that players will be visible to others because of the big super-moon and the bright aurora borealis. Vikendi has also seen some modifications to the loot drop which has been balanced out by the devs after popular demand.

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG with the new update is introducing BattleStat weapon skins, which are similar to Counter Strike: Global Offensive‘s StatTrak weapons. These skins for weapons will keep a count of the players that have been killed by the owner and display that on the weapon.

PUBG teases secret cave on Vikendi map in new video

Also Read

PUBG teases secret cave on Vikendi map in new video

There are also a bunch of bug fixes and other updates, which can be checked from the patch notes. The link of the patch notes can be found on the tweet above.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 9:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues
thumb-img
News
Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update #25 set to go live on main PC servers with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon SMG
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) with leather back launched in Sri Lanka: Price, specifications, features

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Motorola Moto G7 Plus leaked retail box reveals 27W Turbocharging feature

Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online

No contractual commitment for exclusivity, will continue with Amazon: OnePlus

Vodafone offering free 4GB data to Bihar and Jharkhand customers; expands 4G services

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG PC servers downtime started; update #25 with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon and Canted Sight incoming

Gaming

PUBG PC servers downtime started; update #25 with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon and Canted Sight incoming
PUBG update #25 set to go live on main PC servers with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon SMG

Gaming

PUBG update #25 set to go live on main PC servers with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon SMG
This app will help you know if you just killed a streamer

Gaming

This app will help you know if you just killed a streamer
Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG

Gaming

Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG
PUBG teases secret cave on Vikendi map in new video

Gaming

PUBG teases secret cave on Vikendi map in new video

हिंदी समाचार

1 रिचार्ज प्लान और पूरे साल भर के लिए वोडाफोन यूजर्स की टेंशन खत्म, अनलिमिडेट कॉल के साथ मिलेगा 1GB डेली डाटा

वोडाफोन की 3G सिम को 4G में करे अपग्रेड, फ्री मिलेगा 4GB डाटा

Airtel Digital TV: ट्राई के नियमों के मुताबिक ऐसे करें चैनलों का सिलेक्शन, नहीं बंद होगा TV

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

2018 में 90% कार सेल्स में डिजिटल मीडियम का बड़ा रोल

News

Motorola Moto G7 Plus leaked retail box reveals 27W Turbocharging feature
News
Motorola Moto G7 Plus leaked retail box reveals 27W Turbocharging feature
Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online

News

Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online
No contractual commitment for exclusivity, will continue with Amazon: OnePlus

News

No contractual commitment for exclusivity, will continue with Amazon: OnePlus
Vodafone offering free 4GB data to Bihar and Jharkhand customers; expands 4G services

News

Vodafone offering free 4GB data to Bihar and Jharkhand customers; expands 4G services
OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues

News

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues