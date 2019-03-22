PUBG PC Update 27 hits test servers; brings new weapon MP5K, more loot on Erangel and Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card

Developers of the battle royale game PUBG have been constantly working to bring out new content and balance out things that players feel are too much. And the new update which is numbered at 27, brings a bit of everything that players wanted. The new update will be bringing more loot on Erangel which has been one of the things that players wanted for the longest time, Flare Gun balances after the permanent introduction, buff to the M16A4 which makes it a more powerful weapon, a new weapon MP5K, and a new Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card with the new season. The new update has been made live by PUBG Corp. on the test server and is playable right now and will be coming to the main PC servers on March 26.

The new weapon MP5K is a sub-machine gun chambered for 9mm ammunition which will be exclusive to Vikendi and will replace the Vector on that map. While the firing mechanics of the MP5K are similar to those of the Vector, it boasts a higher per bullet damage, but with a lower overall firing rate and DPS. This SMG also has a higher magazine capacity than the Vector, starting at 30 rounds by default with 40 rounds in an extended magazine.

The new Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card will apparently begin soon and will include over 60 rewards which can be obtained within the 10 week pass duration. The new pass will include improved missions which will test players skills, an in-game feature which will provide tracking of missions in real-time and even new background music and lobby. Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card will run for 10 weeks from March 26 to June 4 and is set to cost $9.99.

Less than a week until Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card arrives on March 26! New missions, new rewards, and new mechanics that reflect player feedback. Get the details and be ready to drop in: https://t.co/e38OPmYaV4 pic.twitter.com/kZeUOIIAV8 — PUBG (@PUBG) March 20, 2019

There has been some heavy weapons balancing done in the new update which includes a buff to the M16A4 which now has decreased recoil, increased damage range and new attachments. changes have been made to the Vector, UMP45 and MK47 Mutant as well. The overall item spawn rates on Erangel has also been increased. On an average the loot spawn on Erangel has been increased for ARs by 12 percent0, DMRs by 16 percent and SMGs by 14 percent. There have been balance changes to flare guns as well and the frequency and the loot from them have been decreased. Besides these there have been a lot of other balances and additions. Check them all out on the link in the tweet.