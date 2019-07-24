comscore PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live | BGR India
News

PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live

Gaming

The new update system on PUBG PC is changing and will maintain parity with the seasons.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 4:50 PM IST
PUBG rewards

Battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds now has a new PUBG PC Update 4.1, which brings Season 4 of the game. This new season brings quite a few changes. The update blog mentions that going forward, the game updates will revolve around new seasons. This will feature new content, skins, gameplay updates, and Survivor Pass with plenty of missions and rewards to enjoy. Season 4 will launch on consoles in late Summer. With a new cinematic trailer the devs are introducing a visually reworked Erangel map. The update went live on the Test server last week. Now the update has been launched on the main server and is available for everyone.

PUBG PC Update 4.1: Major changes

Erangel visual update

Erangel is the oldest map in the game, as this was the map PUBG launched with. It was not until a whole year later that people got another map. Titled under the Erangel visual update, the team has updated the textures, grass and overhauled the map. There are plenty of secrets to find and updated areas to explore once you drop in. Updated existing terrain, signage, and buildings and have added a small number of buildings to some areas. Terrain elements added or revised to better illustrate Erangel’s history. These include trenches, blast marks, camo nets, and abandoned tanks across different areas of the map.

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the India Bonus Challenge

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the India Bonus Challenge

Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath

Along with the new season comes an all-new Survivor Pass. Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath reveals the past and present of Erangel through skins and items from the island’s broad history. The new Survivor Pass comes with a cooperative mission system where players can work together to complete mission goals and earn rewards. The Survivor Pass begins July 23 and runs through until October 15.

New Cooperative Mission System

Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath has a new cooperative mission system that allows players to work together towards milestones and rewards. Here, players can view the mission progression gauge on the mission tab, and receive rewards when each step is completed.

WATCH: PUBG – Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

Gameplay

The new season and update brings a balance in loot and the first re-balance in vehicles. As for weapons, Kar98k, shotguns, SMGs and crossbow has seen a buff. While M24, and all 7.62mm ammo assault rifles have seen a nerf. Even the vehicles have seen changes. Healing items will now work while walking. The blue zone on Erangel has been balanced as well. Turntables added to the map which will play music.

Besides these there are other changes that include the UI/UX of the character customizations and store. There have been significant changes to the matchmaking system and the world now features new billboards. The new update will be coming to the main server on July 24. On top of that there are new skins and rewards in the game as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 24, 2019 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked

Editor's Pick

Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 (2019) feature phones announced
News
Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 (2019) feature phones announced
PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live

Gaming

PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live

Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999

News

Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999

Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India

Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more

News

Tata Sky Binge gives you free Fire TV Stick and more

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Google reportedly collecting face data for its Pixel 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 full specs and press renders leaked

Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 (2019) feature phones announced

Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999

Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live

Gaming

PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the India Bonus Challenge
PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals
PUBG Mobile Season 8: Best features

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 8: Best features
How to customize Mi Band 4 wallpaper with PUBG Mobile theme

How To

How to customize Mi Band 4 wallpaper with PUBG Mobile theme

हिंदी समाचार

Asus Zenfone 5z Price Cut : तीन हजार रुपये कम हुई Asus 5Z स्मार्टफोन की कीमत

26 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा Huawei Nova 5i Pro स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने रिलीज किया वीडियो टीजर

Apple iPhone 2019 के लॉन्च से पहले चिपसेट के बारे में सामने आई ये नई जानकारी

मोबाइल यूजर्स के लिए Netflix ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 199 रुपये वाला स्पेशल प्लान

Realme X Online Sale : पहली सेल रही हिट, अब रात 8 बजे होगी दूसरी सेल

News

Google reportedly collecting face data for its Pixel 4
News
Google reportedly collecting face data for its Pixel 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 full specs and press renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 full specs and press renders leaked
Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 (2019) feature phones announced

News

Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 (2019) feature phones announced
Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999

News

Asus ZenFone 5Z prices slashed in India; base model now at Rs 24,999
Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 available for pre-booking in India