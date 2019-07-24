PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live

Battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds now has a new PUBG PC Update 4.1, which brings Season 4 of the game. This new season brings quite a few changes. The update blog mentions that going forward, the game updates will revolve around new seasons. This will feature new content, skins, gameplay updates, and Survivor Pass with plenty of missions and rewards to enjoy. Season 4 will launch on consoles in late Summer. With a new cinematic trailer the devs are introducing a visually reworked Erangel map. The update went live on the Test server last week. Now the update has been launched on the main server and is available for everyone.

PUBG PC Update 4.1: Major changes

Erangel visual update

Erangel is the oldest map in the game, as this was the map PUBG launched with. It was not until a whole year later that people got another map. Titled under the Erangel visual update, the team has updated the textures, grass and overhauled the map. There are plenty of secrets to find and updated areas to explore once you drop in. Updated existing terrain, signage, and buildings and have added a small number of buildings to some areas. Terrain elements added or revised to better illustrate Erangel’s history. These include trenches, blast marks, camo nets, and abandoned tanks across different areas of the map.

Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath

Along with the new season comes an all-new Survivor Pass. Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath reveals the past and present of Erangel through skins and items from the island’s broad history. The new Survivor Pass comes with a cooperative mission system where players can work together to complete mission goals and earn rewards. The Survivor Pass begins July 23 and runs through until October 15.

PC Players: Maintenance is complete. Season 4 and Update 4.1 are now live! Drop in and check out the Erangel Visual Update, Survivor Pass 4: AFTERMATH, matchmaking improvements, gameplay balance changes and much more. Patch notes: https://t.co/cweOly3dWu pic.twitter.com/fePRatGtWz — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) July 24, 2019

New Cooperative Mission System

Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath has a new cooperative mission system that allows players to work together towards milestones and rewards. Here, players can view the mission progression gauge on the mission tab, and receive rewards when each step is completed.

WATCH: PUBG – Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

Gameplay

The new season and update brings a balance in loot and the first re-balance in vehicles. As for weapons, Kar98k, shotguns, SMGs and crossbow has seen a buff. While M24, and all 7.62mm ammo assault rifles have seen a nerf. Even the vehicles have seen changes. Healing items will now work while walking. The blue zone on Erangel has been balanced as well. Turntables added to the map which will play music.

Besides these there are other changes that include the UI/UX of the character customizations and store. There have been significant changes to the matchmaking system and the world now features new billboards. The new update will be coming to the main server on July 24. On top of that there are new skins and rewards in the game as well.