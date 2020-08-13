comscore PUBG PC Update 8.2 live on test server with MG3 LMG, Decoy Grenade
PUBG PC Update 8.2 live on test server with MG3 LMG, Decoy Grenade

The new PUBG PC Update 8.2 brings a new weapon as well as a new grenade to the game.

  • Published: August 13, 2020 12:43 PM IST
PUBG PC update 8.2

There’s a new mid season PUBG PC update 8.2 which introduces a bunch of new things to the game. The new update brings a new weapon as well as a new grenade to the game. Weapons as well as the world has been remodeled as well in the game. The update is now available on the PUBG PC Test Server. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: College student shoots himself after a fight with his family

PUBG PC Update 8.2: Details

Also Read - PUBG MOBILE announces major changes to data storage and privacy policies in India

New Weapon: MG3 LMG

This new weapon available in Battlegrounds Care Packages is the fast firing MG3 Light Machine Gun. With two different rates of fire, a bipod for stability, tracer rounds to help you keep track of your spray, and increased weapon damage to vehicles, there’s a new reason to fight over the big red box. The Mg3 comes with a 1.25x damage multiplier when shooting vehicles. Also Read - PUBG available for 67 percent discount at PlayStation Summer Sale 2020

New Throwable: Decoy Grenade

Disorient your enemies and cover your movements with the new Decoy Grenade. Available as world loot on Sanhok, the Decoy Grenade will make fake firing sounds for about 10 seconds after thrown, giving you a few moments to make your move.

Weapon Remodel and Retexture

M416, SKS and Kar98k has been remodeled from scratch to improve their visual quality. Along with their visual update, firing sounds of these weapons have also been overhauled. C4 has been added to Care Packages on all maps, except Karakin.

Erangel Docks

Four new docks have been added to the Erangel map. Two docks have been added to existing wharves, one at Novorepnoye and the other at Ferry Pier. The southern beaches of the Erangel mainland and Sosnovka Island have also had docks added.

PUBG Update 8.1 live on the console test servers

PUBG Update 8.1 live on the console test servers

Throwables Wheel Menu Improvements

The Throwables Wheel has been updated to better facilitate multiple recent additions to the PUBG throwable arsenal. The wheel now has 6 slots and allows access to all throwables.

Helmet Hide Function

Sometimes you just want to appear with that cool hood. For those moments, you can now toggle off your helmet to maintain your default costume pieces, even after you protect your noggin with a fine Level 3 helmet. This functionality is purely cosmetic, and other players will still see you with a helmet on.

The full patch notes can be seen here.

  • Published Date: August 13, 2020 12:43 PM IST

Best Sellers