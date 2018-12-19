comscore
  Vikendi snow map goes live on PUBG PC main server today
Vikendi snow map goes live on PUBG PC main server today

The PUBG update is going live today after the maintenance gets completed.

  Published: December 19, 2018 9:16 AM IST
Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG has been testing its newest addition to the game, Vikendi snow map, for more than a week now on itsPC test servers. Bluehole had announced the map back in E3 2018, and it was made official earlier this month. And after the new update 24 has been tested on the PC test server for more than a week, Bluehole is all set to release the update on the main live servers which was down for maintenance recently.

PUBG‘s latest Update 24 will have besides the snow map, a snow weather effect, a new AR called G36C, and a snowmobile vehicle. Apart from this, the main menu has been changed to fit the winter theme, and there is new background music as well. There is also a new Replay editor that will help people create whole new kind of clips. The new update will be going live today as soon as the PC server maintenance is completed at 1:30PM IST.

Vikendi Map

The Vikendi map is a new 6×6 snow-themed map, which is essentially an isolated Northern resort island in the shadow of Mount Kreznic. Vikendi is also home to a wide variety of attractions, businesses, and villages. It has a spacecraft launch site called Cosmodrome, and a prehistoric themed Dino Park, besides an ageing Castle as well as a winery. The map will have fresh snow which will leave behind footprints. There is also a hint that a night time may be added with Northern Lights highlighting the sky.

PUBG Mobile: Vikendi snow map to be available from December 20

PUBG Mobile: Vikendi snow map to be available from December 20

New Assault Rifle: G36C

The new G36C Assault Rifle will be replacing the ScarL on Vikendi, and will use 5.56mm ammo, and can load 30 bullets on a normal clip, and 40 with an Extended Magazine. G36C has a lower and upper rail for attachments, but cannot attach a stock.

PUBG Mobile: Five mobile controllers for better gameplay and more chicken dinners

PUBG Mobile: Five mobile controllers for better gameplay and more chicken dinners

New vehicle: Snowmobile

The Snowmobile will only spawn in Vikendi, and it seats two players. It performs much better than other vehicles on snow and ice, but is more difficult to drive on other terrain.

