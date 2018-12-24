PUBG concurrent player count on the rise again

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, or PUBG, is the talk of the gaming world right now for many reasons. While it started out as a high-end battle royale game for consoles and PCs with a simple but immensely fun gameplay model, its recently skyrocketing popularity can be credited to its excellent mobile version. Available on Android and iOS, PUBG Mobile is particularly noted for its excellent functionality and optimization for all kinds of smartphones and tablets. However, this shift in focus to mobile has meant a gradual drop in concurrent player numbers for the full versions.

While competition from other game developers is largely the reason for the drop, it seems that the popularity of the brand name is bringing users back to the game. After nearly a year, PUBG is seeing an increase in concurrent player count, and has returned to the one million mark. At one point, the number was significantly higher at 3 million concurrent players, but this figure has been dropping since the start of 2018 due to competing games being launched, including Fortnite, and Blackout mode on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

PUBG, on its part, is doing all it can to bring back users, including the introduction of new maps such as Sanhok earlier this year, and Vikendi this month. The new maps add new elements to the game, and users that may have grown bored of the earlier maps are now returning to give the game another shot. The multi-player element also allows matches with friends, which seems to add more reason to give the game another go.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile continues to break records, as the mobile-friendly gameplay and optimization have made it one of the most popular (and profitable) games on the mobile platform. Available on both iOS and Android, PUBG Mobile has much of the same gameplay and functionality as the full-fledged version, while working even on mid-range and low-end devices.