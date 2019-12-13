comscore PUBG, Peace Elite crosses $1.5 billion in global revenues
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG, Peace Elite crosses $1.5 billion in global revenues: All you need to know
News

PUBG, Peace Elite crosses $1.5 billion in global revenues: All you need to know

Gaming

Tencent's popular Battel Royale game PUBG Mobile and its new version Game For Peace, have reportedly earned more than $1.5 billion.

  • Updated: December 13, 2019 3:52 PM IST

PUBG has been one of the more successful games in China, but it saw its end of the road in China a couple of months back when it launched Game for Peace. The company’s popular Battel Royale game PUBG Mobile and its new version Game For Peace, have reportedly earned more than $1.5 billion.

This year, the popular games have generated more than $1.3 billion, or around 88 percent of its lifetime player spending. This is in large part thanks to its relaunch as Game for Peace in China this past fall, where it has accumulated $614 million to date on that country’s App Store, Sensor Tower reported. As per the cited source, PUBG successfully garnered nearly 555 million user downloads worldwide, out of which 116 million users are from India.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

India leads the way for these, picking up more than 116 million, or 21 percent of all downloads. The second in the line is China with 108 million downloads from the App Store alone, which is about 19 percent. The United States was on the third spot with 42 million downloads, which is nearly 8 percent. Google Play was the main driver of downloads, generating 334 million installs, or about 60 percent. The App Store, meanwhile, accumulated 220 million downloads, or the remaining 40 percent.

PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds team up to add exploding birds; here's how gamers reacted

Also Read

PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds team up to add exploding birds; here's how gamers reacted

Separately, Playerunknown, the creator of the popular Battle Royale game PUBG has announced its new game. The company has named the new and upcoming game “Prologue” while revealing very few details about the game. Playerunknown announced the upcoming game at The Game Awards event last night.

As part of the announcement, the PUBG creator shared a link to the website along with a short 30-second trailer. Though, both the website and the 30-second teaser does not come with any details about the gameplay. It is unclear what Playerunknown will bring to the table with the new game.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 13, 2019 3:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 13, 2019 3:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

News

Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features

Deals

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

News

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update

Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG, Peace Elite crosses $1.5 billion in global revenues: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG, Peace Elite crosses $1.5 billion in global revenues: All you need to know
PUBG maker Playerunknown announces its new game Prologue

Gaming

PUBG maker Playerunknown announces its new game Prologue
PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more
PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds team up to add exploding birds

Gaming

PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds team up to add exploding birds
PUBG Mobile working on a new update to its security system

Gaming

PUBG Mobile working on a new update to its security system

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Binge यूजर्स को फ्री मिल रहा है एक महीने का सब्सक्रिप्शन 

You Broadband कस्टमर के लिए खुशखबरी, 1 हजार GB तक इक्ट्ठा कर पाएंगे अनयूज्ड डाटा

HP Spectre x360 13 भारत में 22 घंटे बैटरी लाइफ के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung ने पेश किए Galaxy A51 और Galaxy A71 स्मार्टफोन, ये है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

भारत में TikTok को वायरल करने के बाद ByteDance अब इस म्यूजिक ऐप पर कर रहा है काम

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

News

Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip
Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

News

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019
Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

News

Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon
WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

News

WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action