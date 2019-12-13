PUBG has been one of the more successful games in China, but it saw its end of the road in China a couple of months back when it launched Game for Peace. The company’s popular Battel Royale game PUBG Mobile and its new version Game For Peace, have reportedly earned more than $1.5 billion.

This year, the popular games have generated more than $1.3 billion, or around 88 percent of its lifetime player spending. This is in large part thanks to its relaunch as Game for Peace in China this past fall, where it has accumulated $614 million to date on that country’s App Store, Sensor Tower reported. As per the cited source, PUBG successfully garnered nearly 555 million user downloads worldwide, out of which 116 million users are from India.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

India leads the way for these, picking up more than 116 million, or 21 percent of all downloads. The second in the line is China with 108 million downloads from the App Store alone, which is about 19 percent. The United States was on the third spot with 42 million downloads, which is nearly 8 percent. Google Play was the main driver of downloads, generating 334 million installs, or about 60 percent. The App Store, meanwhile, accumulated 220 million downloads, or the remaining 40 percent.

Separately, Playerunknown, the creator of the popular Battle Royale game PUBG has announced its new game. The company has named the new and upcoming game “Prologue” while revealing very few details about the game. Playerunknown announced the upcoming game at The Game Awards event last night.

As part of the announcement, the PUBG creator shared a link to the website along with a short 30-second trailer. Though, both the website and the 30-second teaser does not come with any details about the gameplay. It is unclear what Playerunknown will bring to the table with the new game.

– With inputs from IANS