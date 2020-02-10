PUBG: Player gets crushed by two vehicles, but does not die

It should come as no surprise that PUBG has bugs and glitches, but when things get obvious, they stand out. Recently, a new Reddit post from user Bigbuzzwell, showed that he clearly runs over an enemy but he does not seem to die. This is surprising to say the least, since running over an enemy is a sure fire way to get them to either die or knock them over.

In the video we can see that Bigbuzzwell zooming around in a Dacia on Erangel map. He spots an enemy on the ground crouching and goes in to run him over with the car. As he is about to crush the enemy, another player in a UAZ crashes into him and the crouching enemy. The enemy is clearly thrown into the air but he lands without being knocked down or killed. This is rather strange, and what follows is a gunfight between the three. Here the other enemy in the UAZ takes out the crouching enemy while Bigbuzzwell takes out the UAZ guy.

Bugs in the game have been a long time complaint for players of PUBG. And the devs just can’t seem to be able to rid the game of bugs and performance clips. One reason for this could be the fact that the game is continuously introducing new features week in week out. New features introduce new mechanics which mean old mechanics have to synced with them all the time.

Though adding new features is a constant problem for balancing the game, many are of the opinion that the devs should take a step back from new updates and fix the game. It is a common complaint that the game has performance issues with lower spec PCs which show the most fall in performance. PUBG was introduced in 2017 and it has been a while, hence there is a validity for the players to complain.