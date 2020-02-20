comscore PUBG releases Australia Fire Relief pan skin to contribute for the cause
News

PUBG releases Australia Fire Relief pan skin to contribute for the cause

Gaming

PUBG developers have released a new pan skin which the players can buy to contribute to the cause of the Australian bushfires.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 11:58 AM IST
Australia Fire Relief PUBG

Australian wildlife and the vegetation has been ravaged by bushfires for a long time, but it has been especially bad last year. Some of these bushfires are still going and has been an alarming development for most people around the world. People, organisations and communities have come together for the cause. And the newest one to contribute is the battle royale game PUBG. The developers have released a new pan skin which the players can buy to contribute to the cause.

The New South Wales Fire Agency has now declared the fires contained, but the impact they have had on the people and wildlife of Australia has been immense. An estimated 33 people and 1 billion animals were killed by the fires, with many more affected. Here’s what the PUBG Corp has said in the statement along with the release of the Australia Fire Relief pan skin.

“While we’re happy to see the fires contained, there’s an incredible amount of damage left in their wake. To help Australia through this difficult time, PUBG Corporation is raising funds through the limited time sale of the Australia Fire Relief – Pan skin. The skin, which features original art by community artist @swatercolour, will be sold for $2.99 with 100% of the profits from each sale going to help Australia.”

The Australia Fire Relief – Pan will be available on PC and Console. While the pan skin will be available on PC from February 19 to March 18, it will be priced at $2.99. On consoles it will release on February 27 and will be available till March 26 and will cost 300 G-Coins. The devs mention that after the sale ends, the funds raised will be sent via a lump sum donation to a chosen charity.

PUBG: Watch this player steal a flare gun drop with a motor glider

Also Read

PUBG: Watch this player steal a flare gun drop with a motor glider

This would be the first of its kind contributory item released by the game. But it is appreciable all the same since it is one of the few gaming companies and games to think of contribution in such a manner.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 11:58 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लॉन्च होने जा रहे पहले 5G स्मार्टफोन iQoo 3 की प्राइसिंग का खुलासा, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Honor 9X न्यू Emerald Green कलर वेरिएंट में हुआ पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG W10 Alpha भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, शाओमी और रियलमी को मिलेगी टक्कर

Realme C3 कल तक ओपन सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Redmi पावर बैंक mi.com पर ओपन सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

