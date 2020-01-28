comscore PUBG releases new Survival Instincts episode with Hot Drops tips
PUBG releases new Survival Instincts episode with Hot Drops tips

This new video gives the players three essential tips on how to handle hot drops and survive.

  Published: January 28, 2020 12:46 PM IST
There’s a new episode of Survival Instincts out on the PUBG twitter handle. This new video gives the players three essential tips on how to handle hot drops and survive. Hot drops is essentially the practice of dropping in a high loot zone, which attracts a lot of other players. As for why this is called a hot zone, is because of the sheer competition from the get go. With large number of players dropping the risk becomes paramount from the start.

Survival Instincts: Hot Drops tips

Pushing

The first part of the video deals with pushing, which means taking the fight to the enemy. Along with confidence the other requirement is an understanding of your position compared to your enemies. Players need to act quickly to get the early kill. The video advises to not bother with things like backpacks when going for the rush kill early. A few seconds could mean the difference between an easy kill and a risky one.

Hunkering down

The next tip deals with how players can just hold their position and wait for the enemy. With very popular locations like the arena on Miramar people outside tend to wait for the people to kill and take their loot. Hence it’s essential to find a gun early and clear out the other opponents inside the arena before going out to take the fight to the others. It also says it’s a good idea to revive teammates before charging outside.

5 reasons why we think Karakin is the best PUBG map yet

5 reasons why we think Karakin is the best PUBG map yet

Baiting the enemy

The last tip of the day is to bait an enemy into a trap. This requires your team to keep a lookout for a player that has peeled off from their team. The plan should be to push up on him as a team and then knock him down. This ought to get the attention of his teammates. When they comes to rescue him, your team should be ready to take them out.

 

  Published Date: January 28, 2020 12:46 PM IST

