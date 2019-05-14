PUBG replacement in China 'Game For Peace' earns $14 million in 72 hours

PUBG has been one of the more successful games in China, but it saw its end of the road in China last week when publisher, Tencent Games, shut down its test version of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It has shifted the userbase from PUBG to a more patriotic video game which, apparently unlike PUBG, has the regulatory approval needed to generate revenue. Tencent Games has been waiting for almost a year to earn the approval to earn money on PUBG via in-app purchases. Since it didn’t happen, the game has not been transformed into a one that has a more socialist tone to meet stringent government rules.

And if reports are to be believed US app analytics firm Sensor Tower on May 10 announced that China’s App Store users spent more than $14 million on the new Game for Peace through in-app purchases. The new anti-terrorism-themed Game for Peace was launched and granted the monetization approval in April. According to analysts at China Renaissance, “With PUBG Mobile having around 70 million average daily active users in China now, we expect Game for Peace could potentially generate 8 billion yuan to 10 billion yuan ($1.18 billion to $1.48 billion) in annual revenue.”

Tencent Games describes Game for Peace as a tactical shooting game that has been developed in-house which “pays tribute to the blue sky warriors that guard our country’s airspace”, in reference to the Chinese air force. Others have mentioned that this game is extremely similar to PUBG and in fact “game play, the background, the graphic design and the characters”, are almost the same.

Tencent however claims that these two games are very different and went so far as to mention say, “They are very different genres of games”. Users, on the other hand, have commented about the new game on Weibo and said that when they started playing Game for Peace, they found that they can pick up in a very familiar place of where they left off in PUBG and that the whole game strongly resembled PUBG, complete with PUBG gaming history.