PUBG Season 5 coming to consoles on October 29

There’s a new survivor pass as well with the new season, and its called Survivor Pass: Badlands.

  Published: October 23, 2019 9:58 AM IST
PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 meleethrow

The PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds just got the new PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5. And now the devs have announced that the update is coming to the console versions on October 29. This new update brings a whole lot of changes to the Miramar map and some other interesting features. It seems PUBG is taking a cue from Fortnite and introducing vending machines, though these will just give out painkillers and energy drinks. There’s a new survivor pass as well with the new season, and its called Survivor Pass: Badlands. The PUBG devs are also introducing a new Community Mission System.

But one of the biggest changes that players will find quite interesting is that melee weapons can now be thrown. This change will probably make melee weapons in the game finally useful. Players can now throw supplies to teammates now from a distance. And the Win94 is now a Miramar exclusive weapon and comes with a fixed 2x scope. Let’s take a look at the biggest changes now.

PUBG Update 5.1 Season 5 patch notes

Miramar Update

Miramar has been refreshed and a LA Muerte Vamos Track has been added, which was the venue for A La Muerte Vamos in Miramar. Players can now find newly added objects like ramps, loops, jumps and signboards across Miramar. New Gold Mirado has been added to Miramar, which can only be found parked at the garage in Hacienda del Patron.

Vending Machine

Vending machines have been placed in Miramar and Camp Jackal to provide a new looting experience other than picking up items spawned on the floor. Players can get Painkillers and Energy Drinks from Vending Machines. But players need to be careful when you use the vending machine as cover. The vending machine is protected by cutting-edge anti-theft technology, and any attempt to damage the machine may expose your location to the enemy.

PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 going live on main server tomorrow

PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 going live on main server tomorrow

Survivor Pass: Badlands

The Survivor Pass is back with new rewards, missions, and improved systems! Do not miss the new community missions where players can join together to discover the hidden story of Miramar. Whether players have purchased Premium Pass or not, all players can join together to fill the Community accomplishment gauge, then claim in-game skin rewards and unravel the hidden story of Miramar.

Win94 reborn

Win94 will now come automatically equipped with an irremovable 2.7x scope. Other specs have not changed. Win94 is now a Miramar exclusive weapon.

Added feature to throw items to teammates

This new feature allows players to throw certain requested items to teammates. When a teammate requests healing or ammo items through radio messages (mouse wheel) an icon will appear above their head, prompting teammates to throw the requested items to them by pressing the interact button (F). Items can be thrown a maximum of 15m.
While running, or in a difficult to reach position, teammates may be unable to throw items to your location and the items will instead fall nearby. Items thrown to you by teammates will be placed directly into your inventory.

WATCH: PUBG – Season 5 Reveal

Added melee weapon throwing combat feature

Players can now use all melee weapons as a throwable tool to attack your enemies. Multiple melee weapons now stack in your inventory, allowing you to carry multiple at once. To inflict the most damage, you must hit within 15m.

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 9:58 AM IST

