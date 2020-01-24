comscore PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map hits consoles on January 30
According to a video released by the devs, the consoles are set to get PUBG Season 6 on January 30.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 11:08 AM IST
PUBG Karakin Map

The new update that brought PUBG Season 6 on PC released on January 22. It brought with it a new map called Karakin along with new items, and a new survivor pass. Now according to a video released by the devs, the consoles are set to get PUBG Season 6 on January 30. The Karakin map is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size. The executive producer of PUBG Corp, TS Jang, appeared in a video again and explained what was being released with this new update.

PUBG Season 6: Details

New map: Karakin

Karakin is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. The devs promise that the map is small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map.

The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building. Towns can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between with Black Zone. There will be a siren to indicate the starting of the black zone. The area will turn purple on the map. Vikendi has been removed from public matches temporarily and will be replaced by Karakin.

New Throwable: Sticky Bomb

PUBG devs are finally introducing the C4 which is being called Sticky Bomb. This can be used on enemies and on the new Breach Points in Karakin. This throwable will be exclusively available on Karakin map. Bullets can penetrate breachable walls and those open up a lot of avenues for campers or those countering them.

Survivor Pass: Shakedown

PUBG Season 6

With a new season, comes a new survivor pass. The blog mentions, “Whether you have purchased Premium Pass or not, all players can join together to fill the Community Accomplishment Gauge, then claim in-game skin rewards and unravel the hidden story of Karakin.” You can check out all the update details here.

