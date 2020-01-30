PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map live on consoles now

The new update that brought PUBG Season 6 on PC released on January 22. It brought with it a new map called Karakin along with new items, and a new survivor pass. The new update is now live on the PUBG consoles along with the motor glider feature. The Karakin map is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size. The executive producer of PUBG Corp, TS Jang, appeared in a video again and explained what was being released with this new update.

PUBG Season 6: Details

New map: Karakin

Karakin is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. The devs promise that the map is small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map.

The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building. Towns can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between with Black Zone. There will be a siren to indicate the starting of the black zone. The area will turn purple on the map. Vikendi has been removed from public matches temporarily and will be replaced by Karakin.

New Throwable: Sticky Bomb

PUBG devs are finally introducing the C4 which is being called Sticky Bomb. This can be used on enemies and on the new Breach Points in Karakin. This throwable will be exclusively available on Karakin map. Bullets can penetrate breachable walls and those open up a lot of avenues for campers or those countering them.

Motor Glider

This new vehicle was on PUBG Labs, and was added to the game with PUBG Season 6. Motor Glider is available on Erangel and Miramar. It has two seats; one for pilot and one for passenger who can shoot and use any weapon from the backseat. Motor Glider will be spawned without gas, so players will have to fuel up before starting the engine. This can possibly be added even before Karakin map on PUBG Mobile.

Survivor Pass: Shakedown

With a new PUBG Season 6, comes a new survivor pass. The blog mentions, “Whether you have purchased Premium Pass or not, all players can join together to fill the Community Accomplishment Gauge, then claim in-game skin rewards and unravel the hidden story of Karakin.” You can check out all the update details here.