PUBG Season 7 update set to go live on Xbox today

According to a new Xbox blog, the new PUBG Season 7 update is set to go live today on consoles. Which means that we can expect it to go live for PS4 users today as well. The new PUBG update 7.1 which brings back the Vikendi map after a rework. The Vikendi map was retired when Season 6 was introduced. During that time, the devs have put a lot of work into making PUBG’s frosty Battleground something new and special. Also Read - PUBG Season 7 now live on main servers, trailer released

PUBG update 7.1: Major changes for Season 7

Vikendi rework

Also Read - PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

Vikendi has had quite a few changes since we saw it last. It has an updated terrain, adjusted snow levels (and then readjusted them based on player test feedback), changed cities and landmarks, added a multi-track railway system to help navigate the island, and even converted the quaint Dino Park into Dinoland, the Prehistoric Park of the Future. Also Read - New PUBG update induces crashes, fixed within hours

Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi. There is a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with 6 connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island. Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map. Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed. Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead. A new Cargo Depot has also been added.

Survivor Pass: Cold Front

Survivor Pass: Cold Front is the way to earn all the cool new outfits in Season 7. With costumes ranging from Dinoland employee apparel and mascot costumes to other themed looks, there’s something for everyone. Players can also once again unlock community rewards by working together, so be on the lookout for data discs. All players can contribute to the community gauge to unlock videos and receive community skin rewards.

The Cold Front DLC packs will also be available for Season 7. The Cold Front Pack includes Survivor Pass: Cold Front, 5 Levels, the Dinoland Hat, Dinoland Apron (Green), Pleated Skirt with Leggings (Black), and Crimson Fade Boots. The Supply Pack: Season 7 includes 1,600 G-Coin, Sweet Statement Cap, Kaleidally Comfy Sweater, and Reindeer Games Leggings. Click here to purchase these limited-time DLC packs from the Microsoft Store. The Supply Pack: Season 7 costs $9.99, while the Cold Front Pack costs $14.99.

New Weapon: Mosin-Nagant

There’s a new weapons being added, though it’s not really being added as another one. The new weapons is a sniper rifle called Mosin-Nagant which is essentially a Kar98k. This is being done to make sure that new weapons are added but there aren’t too many varieties on the map. The stats, attachments, ammunition, etc. are all directly copied from the Kar98k, but the Mosin will feature its own look and sound. The Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle has been added to Vikendi and Erangel.

Besides these there are other general quality of life changes being done, which can all be checked out here.