comscore PUBG Season 8 update goes live on Test server | BGR India
News

PUBG Season 8 update goes live on Test server

Gaming

The Season 8 update of PUBG brings a new Survivor Pass: Payback as well.

  • Updated: July 15, 2020 7:02 PM IST
PUBG update 8.1 Season 8

The new Season 8 update of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now out. This update is now available to download and play for the test server of the game. The new update brings a rework for the Sanhok map in the game. New elements have been added to the Sanhok map as well as old locations reworked. The Season 8 update brings a new Survivor Pass: Payback as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to bring Esports Awards announces Tencent Games

PUBG Update 8.1: Season 8 details

The main feature of update 8.1 is of course Sanhok, which has been reworked from the ground up to look better, perform better, and offer more balanced gameplay. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

Sanhok Season 8 Key landmark changes

These are the locations that have been reworked Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass Season 14 'Spark the Flame' is now out

– Bootcamp

– Quarry

– Airfield (Previously Mongnai)

– Getaway (Previously Docks)

– Ruins

– Mountain

– Cave

– River

– Pai Nan / Khao / Sahmee / Kampong

– Bhan

New Feature: Loot Truck

The Loot Truck is a brand new feature that gives players an additional, albeit risky, way to gear up. Trucks spawn in one of several garages around the island and drive along roads, where players can attack them. As these trucks take damage, they’ll drop some loot and continue on their way. Players persistent enough to destroy the truck will be rewarded with an even bigger cache of weapons and gear. Up to four Loot trucks are spawned at the start of the match. When a truck is destroyed, a new truck will be spawned from the garage.

PUBG's Sanhok map getting reworked, decoy grenade coming

Also Read

PUBG's Sanhok map getting reworked, decoy grenade coming

Survivor Pass: Payback

Survivor Pass: Payback lets you earn nearly 100 new skins as you explore the remastered island of Sanhok. Complete special missions to unlock unique weapon skins and face paints. The devs have increased the XP players can earn through playing and surviving, up to 7200 XP per day just by playing the game.

Besides these there are other changes in the game as well. All the changes can be found in the patch notes here.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2020 7:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 15, 2020 7:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series on open sale: India Price, offers and more
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series on open sale: India Price, offers and more
Google-Fitbit deal comes under EU scanner, pledges to not use health data

Wearables

Google-Fitbit deal comes under EU scanner, pledges to not use health data

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

News

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom

News

Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom

Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year

News

Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year

Most Popular

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom

Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year

Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor

Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Season 8 update goes live on Test server

Gaming

PUBG Season 8 update goes live on Test server
PUBG Mobile to bring Esports Awards announces Tencent Games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile to bring Esports Awards announces Tencent Games
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map
PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass 14 'Spark the Flame' is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass 14 'Spark the Flame' is now out

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है 5 अगस्त को लॉन्च, मिले संकेत

क्या है जियो टीवी प्लस और जियो ग्लास का फायदा? एक जगह मिलेंगे 12 OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स

Spotify ने भारत समेत 26 बाजार में जारी किए नए पोडकास्ट चार्ट्स

Jio-Google की डील: सस्ते 4G, 5G स्मार्टफोन बनाएंगे, भारत को करेंगे 2G मुक्त

Moto G9 Plus लॉन्च से पहले ही ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग वेबसाइट पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आई कीमत

Latest Videos

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

News

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online
News
A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online
Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom

News

Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom
Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year

News

Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year
Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor

News

Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor
Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

News

Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

new arrivals in india

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers