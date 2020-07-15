PUBG Season 8 update goes live on Test server

The new Season 8 update of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now out. This update is now available to download and play for the test server of the game. The new update brings a rework for the Sanhok map in the game. New elements have been added to the Sanhok map as well as old locations reworked. The Season 8 update brings a new Survivor Pass: Payback as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to bring Esports Awards announces Tencent Games

PUBG Update 8.1: Season 8 details

The main feature of update 8.1 is of course Sanhok, which has been reworked from the ground up to look better, perform better, and offer more balanced gameplay. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

Sanhok Season 8 Key landmark changes

These are the locations that have been reworked Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass Season 14 'Spark the Flame' is now out

– Bootcamp

– Quarry

– Airfield (Previously Mongnai)

– Getaway (Previously Docks)

– Ruins

– Mountain

– Cave

– River

– Pai Nan / Khao / Sahmee / Kampong

– Bhan

New Feature: Loot Truck

The Loot Truck is a brand new feature that gives players an additional, albeit risky, way to gear up. Trucks spawn in one of several garages around the island and drive along roads, where players can attack them. As these trucks take damage, they’ll drop some loot and continue on their way. Players persistent enough to destroy the truck will be rewarded with an even bigger cache of weapons and gear. Up to four Loot trucks are spawned at the start of the match. When a truck is destroyed, a new truck will be spawned from the garage.

Survivor Pass: Payback

Survivor Pass: Payback lets you earn nearly 100 new skins as you explore the remastered island of Sanhok. Complete special missions to unlock unique weapon skins and face paints. The devs have increased the XP players can earn through playing and surviving, up to 7200 XP per day just by playing the game.

Besides these there are other changes in the game as well. All the changes can be found in the patch notes here.