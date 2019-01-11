comscore
PUBG became the second best-selling game for PlayStation 4 in December 2018

The game was released for Sony's popular gaming console in December last month only.

  Published: January 11, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Unless you just woke up from a long hypersleep, you probably already know about PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Popularly known as PUBG, the online multiplayer game has become a worldwide phenomenon, shattering existing records and creating new ones. Primarily, it’s the mobile version of the game (aptly called PUBG Mobile) that’s garnered the most fans. However, it seems other versions are going to do the same as well.

According to information released by Sony, PUBG was the second best-selling game on the PlayStation Store for December 2018, second only to FIFA 19. What’s interesting is that the game was released for PlayStation 4 in December 2018 only, which means the game snagged the second spot in the rankings in its debut month of release for Sony’s popular gaming console.

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp team up to announce Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp team up to announce Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019

Perhaps what’s even more impressive is that PUBG got the second spot by surpassing not just one, but many major AAA titles. These include Battlefield V, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, Red Dead Redemption, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Minecraft, EA Sports UFC 2, and Gran Tourismo Sport.

Watch: PUBG Beryl M762 – All You Need To Know

For those unaware, PUBG is a battle royale game shooter game, in which up to one hundred players fight each other to be the last remaining. Players parachute from a plane onto a designated gameplay area, and can search for things like weapons, armor, health-kits, and other supplies to give themselves better chance against the competitors. Every few minutes, the playable area (map) starts to shrink towards a random location, and any players outside the ‘safe’ area take increased damage, eventually getting eliminated if they don’t get to the ‘safe’ area in time.

