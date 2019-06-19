comscore PUBG: Secret Basements have appeared in Erangel | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG: Secret Basements have appeared in Erangel
News

PUBG: Secret Basements have appeared in Erangel

Gaming

Erangel is the oldest map on PUBG, and it has recently received a visual update. But it seems to have brought some new additions as well.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 10:30 AM IST
Erangel Basement 2

Battle royale game PUBG recently received an update which transformed the oldest map in the game. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been evolving since the day it has been launched, and right now the game is in a place where the updates just cannot be about adding new features, but about reworking the features that are already present in the game. Developers recently released a new video that talked about a bunch of changes that are set to hit the game soon. In the video, TS Jang, executive producer at PUBG Corp, detailed about the upcoming update to the PC version of the game. And one of the highlights was the visual update that has been given to Erangel.

Erangel is the oldest map in the game, as this was the map PUBG was launched with. It was not until a whole year that people got another map. Titled under the Erangel visual update, the team has updated the textures, grass and overhauled the map. The devs have tweeted that the Erangel visual update has now hit the PC Test servers. They will make changes with the feedback they receive from the community.

PUBG Erangel Secret Basements

After the update hit the servers, players have taken to Reddit to announce that they have found new basements around the map. These basements have entrances outside the buildings that need to be broken by shooting at them. The basements look like rebel strongholds with murals of a leader and propaganda text and material lying around. There are weapons and other loot to be found here as well.

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon; first event announced

Also Read

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon; first event announced

PUBG ledge grab feature and BRDM vehicle

The rest of the video about the development update talks about the aspects of the game that are being reworked. Some new things are being added as well. The most exciting feature that has been teased is the ledge grab feature. This will allow players to catch onto a ledge when jumping towards it. This will open up new vistas of exploring the map and will help players evolve the combat of the game.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The other new addition that is coming with this update is a new vehicle called the BRDM. The BRDM is an amphibious armored vehicle. It can take a punishment from enemies while traversing land and water. It looks like the armored transport vehicles that most forces have. Besides this the in-game experience will also include more weapon balancing updates. Seasons and upcoming content update is also one of the bigger aspects of the upcoming update. The Season 4 details will be released at a later date and so will the new update.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 10:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant now available in India
thumb-img
News
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared
thumb-img
Gaming
New Battle Points changes being introduced to PUBG
thumb-img
News
Poco F1 update rolling out now with May 2019 security patch

Editor's Pick

How to earn up to Rs 2,000 by Google Pay Tez Shots
How To
How to earn up to Rs 2,000 by Google Pay Tez Shots
Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

PUBG: Secret Basements have appeared in Erangel

Gaming

PUBG: Secret Basements have appeared in Erangel

Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update

News

Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Black Shark 2 Review

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update

Revolt RV 400 electric bike India launch details

Asus 6Z India launch today: What you need to know

OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out with May Android security patch

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG: Secret Basements have appeared in Erangel

Gaming

PUBG: Secret Basements have appeared in Erangel
New Battle Points changes being introduced to PUBG

Gaming

New Battle Points changes being introduced to PUBG
How to run PUBG Mobile at 60 fps

Gaming

How to run PUBG Mobile at 60 fps
Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Review

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review
PMCO 2019 India Finals details

Gaming

PMCO 2019 India Finals details

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pay पर TEZ SHOTS (Cricket) खेलते हुए 2000 रुपये जीतने का मौका

Honor 9X Pro Leaks : लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई Honor 9X Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी इस स्मार्टफोन की खूबियां

Asus 6z India Launch: आज दोपहर 12:30 बजे भारत में लॉन्च होगा Asus 6z स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Samsung Galaxy M40 कल दूसरी बार इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर फिर फ्लैश सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India
News
Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India
Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update

News

Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update
Revolt RV 400 electric bike India launch details

News

Revolt RV 400 electric bike India launch details
Asus 6Z India launch today: What you need to know

News

Asus 6Z India launch today: What you need to know
OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out with May Android security patch

News

OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out with May Android security patch