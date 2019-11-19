PUBG set to remove locked crates from the game

There’s a new update for PUBG PC players that is set to remove locked crates from the game. This new update that will phase out locked crates from the game is set to go live on December 18 according to the dev blog. The system right now allows players to buy crates using the ingame currency BP which can be earned by playing matches. Using this method players have a random chance of getting a crate which could be locked. If a player receives a locked crate then they have to buy a key using real world currency to unlock it.

PUBG devs want to change this and make things more fair for the players. And towards this end, the new update will ensure that crated bought with BP are always unlocked. In fact, the company will not be releasing any more locked crates henceforth. The skins that can be obtained from these unlocked crates will be at par with the direct-purchase, premium skins that are available. But the chances of getting skins in these crates will be random, because PUBG Corp wants to distribute the rarities.

This means players will be ending up with more top and mid tier items than before. And with this new update the devs are bringing a new crate which is the Venetian Crate. It brings a whole lot of new skins that players have not seen before. Players will still be able to purchase already released locked crates, and their keys, from the marketplace, and sell or open what they already own.

“We have been thinking about this carefully and we want to ensure that we steer clear of revenue models that fail to satisfy fans, especially if they include a low success rate,” wrote Sujin Kim, item production developer.

“We will continue to tweak our business model where possible to offer more compelling value for the money you choose to spend with us.”