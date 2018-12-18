PUBG Spotlight highlights stats app called PUBG Lookup

comscore
Understanding stats paves the way to a better game and PUBG is taking care of that.

PUBG night mode

Image Credit: PUBG / YouTube

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been the most prominent game this year with its popularity spread over multiple platforms like PC, Xbox, mobile and now PS4. One of the most important aspects of the game are the leaderboards and the stats that are calculated for each game, which in turn create a ranking profile of the players.

And though PUBG has its own tab to show the stats of players, players have to launch the game each time they do want to see these. And so in PUBG Spotlight, the devs have now highlighted a new app called PUBG Lookup which will show data of PUBG players on PC, PS4, and Xbox. PUBG Lookup is a free website which has been created by a community developer that will fully support console players as well. The blog mentions that apps like these are made possible by the official PUBG API which provides developers with free access to post-match game data.

The website displays season statistics for each game mode with options to switch between Overview, Combat, Survival, and Recent Matches. The overview will show players their number of wins, kills, times reaching the top 10, total matches, rating, and more. Combat goes more into detail about the types of kills, shows how many weapons players have acquired, and the total amount of damage dealt by them.

The Survival page shows all revives, heals, boosts, travel stats, and both the longest and total time survived for the current season. Players can switch to Recent Matches for a list of their recent matches that includes the map, game mode, kills, and rank. Besides these, there is extensive information available about specific maps and detailed leaderboard reports. Keeping a track of all these stats help players better understand as well as improve the game.

