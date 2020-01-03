comscore PUBG: Story of Miramar released after community reaches goal
PUBG: Story of Miramar released after community reaches goal

Like the video of Erangel which shows how the Russian man who grew up in the town of Erangel, started everything.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 4:36 PM IST
PUBG Miramar Cinematic

It was exciting times last year when people got a back story for the Erangel map in a video, and now the same for Miramar is out. This was part of the community goal for the Season 5 of PUBG which is Miramar themed. The community reached that goal and as a result the devs released the video which shows how Miramar became a part of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Like the video of Erangel which shows how the Russian man who grew up in the town of Erangel, started everything. This video has reference to that person as well. The Russian man from Erangel saw the two ravaged by intense war, and he went back later in life to buy out the island and begin the battle royale. The Miramar video starts off with the Mexican cartel bringing in a man to their boss.

The boss has a conversation with the man and informs him that the ‘Russian man’ cannot get hold of Miramar. This is because he owns Miramar and would not give it away. Seeing that negotiations failed, the man who brought the offer leaves to make a call.

The shadowy Russian man from the Erangel video can be seen circling the town on his jet, listening in on the conversation. When the captive man with the offer steps out to make a phone call, he triggers an explosive device in what appears to be Hacienda del Patron. The Russian man seems to be observing all this from his aircraft in the skies.

This video gives character to the map Miramar and new life as well. Players will not connect with the map more and this feels like a perfect addition to the Miramar themed Season. The characters in the video, especially that of the Russian man seems to be in limelight now. You can check out the video in the tweet.

