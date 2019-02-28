comscore
PUBG teams up with Horizon Zero Dawn team to bring exclusive items to PS4

This is only for the PS4 version of PUBG.

  • Published: February 28, 2019 6:47 PM IST
It seems PUBG creator Bluehole has been inspired by the co-operation between Resident Evil 2 makers and the PUBG Mobile developers. The developers have now tied up with the makers of Horizon Zero Dawn to create unique content for the PS4 version of PUBG, which will be available to all players who complete the set and required tasks. These missions will become available from March 5 and will continue till April 5, which will give players ample time to complete.

“Our collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn follows in the footsteps of our previous Uncharted and The Last of Us content. To match the two different IPs, PUBG Corporation and Guerilla Games collaborated closely on the concept, design and production elements” says Taehwan Noh of PUBG Corporation. “As fans of Horizon Zero Dawn, the results exceeded our expectations, and we can’t wait to see players wearing the items in our game.”

“When we first spoke with the development team of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS about adding Horizon Zero Dawn themed items, we instantly thought of the Eclipse” – shares Roy Postma, the Art Director of Guerilla Games. “This secretive and militaristic cult fits perfectly in the PUBG universe; its members dress in intimidating ceremonial garb, intended to strike fear into the hearts of all who dare oppose them. Their warlike nature is displayed by their use of ejected bullet casings from ancient war machines, which they work into rosaries and other ornamental motifs, as well as their masks, which they use to hide their identities.”

PUBG update is now live with new vehicles for Vikendi map and flare guns

Here are the tasks to complete to earn the respective items

Horizon Zero Dawn Eclipse Top:

– HZD Eclipse Top can be claimed by logging in to the game during the event period.

Horizon Zero Dawn Eclipse Mask:

– HZD Eclipse Mask can be claimed by playing 10 games of PUBG during the event period.
– Items will be distributed every Monday (12AM PST) and Thursday (12AM PST), until April 5.

– Horizon Zero Dawn Eclipse Kar98k

– HZD Eclipse Kar98k will be available for purchase for 8,000 BP under STORE → ITEMS until April 5.

– Horizon Zero Dawn Pan

– HZD Pan can be claimed by getting 10 kills with the crossbow during the event period.
– Items will be distributed every Monday (12AM PST) and Thursday (12AM PST) until April.
– Players who already have the ‘Shoot the Knee’ trophy can still receive the skin.

