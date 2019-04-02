PUBG teases level 4 armor, new map on moon as part of April fools joke

April fools has been big in terms of activity from all companies on social media, and PUBG creators want to tease players with some humor as well. The creators of PUBG teased a new patch numbered #Update 27a. The devs wrote, “Continuing on the coattails of our recent balance patch, we’re excited to announce even more big changes coming to PUBG in today’s update. We’ve always tried to push the envelope here at PUBG, creating the most realistic Battle Royale experience possible, but today we’re taking that commitment and shooting for the moon!”

The devs teased that the next map would be the surface of the Moon, and even shared an image of what things might look like. It will be 3,476 square kilometers big, players will not receive fall damage on the Moon with the new Zero-G feature, jump height and duration are increased by 10x on the Moon, layers struck with heavy-hitting weapons (melee, shotguns) will be flung for several meters slowly over time and players on the Moon will leave footprints.

Other things included revenge bomb, which explodes when players open your loot box, new Vikendi-exclusive weapon, the Squirt Gun, increased squad sizes to a maximum of 20, Level 4 helmets to the game. Apart from this there are some Ui/UX additions as well which include “Winner Winner Tofu Dinner” message for vegetarian and vegan fans.

Check out the details of the hotly anticipated new patch coming to #PUBG. Warning: your gameplay experience may change dramatically after this update. Which new feature is your favorite? Click here for full Notes: https://t.co/ZWh9GPSDM3 pic.twitter.com/X6SPy7qm5y — PUBG (@PUBG) April 1, 2019

Besides these Pistols have will now apparently accept up to a 15x scope. There are even some wildlife additions to the maps (which could be interesting if it were true) like Erangel – Grizzly Bears, Miramar – Jaguars, Sanhok – Giant Pythons, Vikendi – Yeti and others. Check out all of these fun additions in the link on the tweet.