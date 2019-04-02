comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG teases level 4 armor, new map on moon as part of April fools joke
News

PUBG teases level 4 armor, new map on moon as part of April fools joke

Gaming

Some of these are really interesting and would be fun if it were true.

  • Published: April 2, 2019 10:12 AM IST
PUBG APril fools

April fools has been big in terms of activity from all companies on social media, and PUBG creators want to tease players with some humor as well. The creators of PUBG teased a new patch numbered #Update 27a. The devs wrote, “Continuing on the coattails of our recent balance patch, we’re excited to announce even more big changes coming to PUBG in today’s update. We’ve always tried to push the envelope here at PUBG, creating the most realistic Battle Royale experience possible, but today we’re taking that commitment and shooting for the moon!”

The devs teased that the next map would be the surface of the Moon, and even shared an image of what things might look like. It will be 3,476 square kilometers big, players will not receive fall damage on the Moon with the new Zero-G feature, jump height and duration are increased by 10x on the Moon, layers struck with heavy-hitting weapons (melee, shotguns) will be flung for several meters slowly over time and players on the Moon will leave footprints.

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions official now on Android and iOS: Here are all the details

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions official now on Android and iOS: Here are all the details

Other things included revenge bomb, which explodes when players open your loot box, new Vikendi-exclusive weapon, the Squirt Gun, increased squad sizes to a maximum of 20, Level 4 helmets to the game. Apart from this there are some Ui/UX additions as well which include “Winner Winner Tofu Dinner” message for vegetarian and vegan fans.

Besides these Pistols have will now apparently accept up to a 15x scope. There are even some wildlife additions to the maps (which could be interesting if it were true) like Erangel – Grizzly Bears, Miramar – Jaguars, Sanhok – Giant Pythons, Vikendi – Yeti and others. Check out all of these fun additions in the link on the tweet.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 10:12 AM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions official now on Android and iOS: Here are all the details
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions official now on Android and iOS: Here are all the details
Flipkart Pay Day Sale: These are the top deals

Deals

Flipkart Pay Day Sale: These are the top deals

Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch

News

Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch

2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10

News

2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

News

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch

2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

Realme U1 gets another price cut

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG teases level 4 armor, new map on moon as part of April fools joke

Gaming

PUBG teases level 4 armor, new map on moon as part of April fools joke
PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions official now on Android and iOS: Here are all the details

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions official now on Android and iOS: Here are all the details
PUBG Mobile ban lifted by Ahmedabad Police

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban lifted by Ahmedabad Police
PUBG Mobile Beta 0.12.0 brings a new companion pet and ‘Darkest Night’ Zombie mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.12.0 brings a new companion pet and ‘Darkest Night’ Zombie mode
PUBG update 27 is now live, brings Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, new weapon MP5K

Gaming

PUBG update 27 is now live, brings Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, new weapon MP5K

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno Lite का Helio P70 चिपसेट वाला वेरिएंट ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट : रिपोर्ट

मेड इन इंडिया हुआ Apple का iPhone 7, क्या सस्ती होगी कीमत?

Realme U1 स्मार्टफोन के प्राइस में हुई कटौती, अब 9,999 रुपये से शुरू होती है कीमत

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Realme 3 की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

3 बैक कैमरे और 5000mAh वाला Samsung Galaxy M30 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch
News
Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch
2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10

News

2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10
Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

News

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T
Realme U1 gets another price cut

News

Realme U1 gets another price cut
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India