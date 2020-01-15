comscore PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi | BGR India
  • Gaming
  • PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi
PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi

Karakin is the fifth map to be included in PUBG, and the map looks similar to Miramar in many aspects.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 10:17 AM IST
PUBG Karakin map

It seems like the visuals being teased yesterday by PUBG showed the new map Karakin. The map has been teased again by name and with a video by PUBG. The new video shows two characters running towards a small town in the desert map. The town is being heavily bombed which seems different from the bombing in the Red Zone. Karakin is the fifth map to be included in the game. And the map looks similar to Miramar in many aspects from what little we have seen yet.

The map Karakin apparently is located in North Africa or the Middle East. It is a desert map that comes with at least one village on top of a mountain. There will be caverns as well which were already teased in the images released. This new map might even be smaller than any of the maps before. According to leaks this map might be 2×2 in size which would make it rather small. It would apparently come with a mechanic called ‘Black Zone’ which would destroy buildings with mortar.

The leaks also happen to suggest that this map would be replacing Vikendi from the game. According to a tweet by a PUBG community manager, “Vikendi will be rotating out when season 6 begins, but not permanently. You can of course still play Vikendi in custom matches. We’ll have more information soon.” People are guessing that this rotation may be linked to the introduction of the Karakin map.

PUBG developers teases revamped Miramar map

PUBG developers teases revamped Miramar map

There is no release information on the Karakin map yet, but it seems like it might hit the test servers soon. This is strongly possible because another PUBG Community Manager on Reddit answered a query and said that live servers will only see the addition of Motor Glider this week. But “Test server is a different story and you’ll hear more on that soon!” which just means we will see big additions to the test server.

