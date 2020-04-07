comscore PUBG teases reworked Vikendi with Dino Land and trains for Season 7
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG teases reworked Vikendi with Dino Land and trains for Season 7
News

PUBG teases reworked Vikendi with Dino Land and trains for Season 7

Gaming

PUBG had previously in a video showed us what a reowrked Vikendi could look like.

  • Published: April 7, 2020 1:05 PM IST
PUBG Season 7

There’s a new Season 7 approaching PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds soon. And a new teaser from the devs is preparing us for a reworked Vikendi map. PUBG had previously in a video showed us what a reowrked Vikendi could look like. The earlier video was tweeted in the first week of March. The new video teases the reworked Dino Land and even the arrival of trains. Other battle royales like Apex Legends have already introduced trains to great effect. The video is titled ‘Seven’ which indicates that Season 6 is coming to an end soon and Season 7 is set to arrive.

Related Stories


The devs while introducing Karakin to the game back in early February mentioned that maps will now be rotated in the list. Vikendi was the first to be rotated out for rework. The previous tweet is accompanied by a video that teases some of the new features coming to the Vikendi map. The first of these is a reworked Dino Park which is now called Dinoland. It is much bigger than before and extensively designed. It seems like there are large bones on display which makes for interesting view.

The map itself has much less snow than before and seems like a thawed out map. Besides these there’s a train that will be going around which adds a dynamic element to the game. The new map will be available for 72 hours and PUBG partners will be running Vikendi custom matches on the Test Server from 7am UTC, March 6 according to the tweet.

Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map

Also Read

Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map

To recall, Vikendi map is a 6×6 snow-themed map, which is essentially an isolated Northern resort island in the shadow of Mount Kreznic. Vikendi is also home to a wide variety of attractions, businesses, and villages. It has a spacecraft launch site called Cosmodrome, and a prehistoric themed redesigned Dinoland, besides an ageing Castle as well as a winery. The map has fresh snow which will leave behind footprints. There is also a night mode available with Northern Lights highlighting the sky.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2020 1:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020
Features
5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020
Poco TWS earbuds in the pipeline

News

Poco TWS earbuds in the pipeline

Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked

OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Open Beta update with March security patch

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Open Beta update with March security patch

PUBG teases reworked Vikendi with Dino Land and trains for Season 7

Gaming

PUBG teases reworked Vikendi with Dino Land and trains for Season 7

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Galaxy S20 series new update improves camera

Poco TWS earbuds in the pipeline

Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked

OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Open Beta update with March security patch

Honor 30 Pro full specifications spotted on TENAA

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG teases reworked Vikendi with Dino Land and trains for Season 7

Gaming

PUBG teases reworked Vikendi with Dino Land and trains for Season 7
PUBG available for 50 percent discount on Xbox Store

Gaming

PUBG available for 50 percent discount on Xbox Store
PUBG Mobile has introduced a 7 Days Challenge in India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has introduced a 7 Days Challenge in India
PUBG Mobile: Here are some tips and tricks to safely play the Minigames

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here are some tips and tricks to safely play the Minigames
No PUBG Mobile is not suspending its services in India

Gaming

No PUBG Mobile is not suspending its services in India

हिंदी समाचार

कोरोनावायरस पर व्हाट्सएप एडमिन को जेल होने वाले वायरल मैसेज का जानें सच!

Oppo Reno Ace 2 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च से पहले AnTuTu पर स्पॉट, सामने आई ये जानकारी

Google Pixel 4 को मिला नया अपडेट, फेस अनलॉक के दौरान अब खुली रखनी होंगी आंखें

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom एडिशन 12GB RAM और 512GB स्टोरेज इस कीमत में हुआ पेश

TCL ने लॉन्च किए तीन नए स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5जी फीचर

Latest Videos

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Galaxy S20 series new update improves camera
News
Galaxy S20 series new update improves camera
Poco TWS earbuds in the pipeline

News

Poco TWS earbuds in the pipeline
Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked
OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Open Beta update with March security patch

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Open Beta update with March security patch
Honor 30 Pro full specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Honor 30 Pro full specifications spotted on TENAA