This app will help you know if you just killed a streamer

Games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite have gained as much popularity as they have with substantial help from streamers from around the world. Streamers are gamers who play games while broadcasting their gameplay on their own channels on platforms like Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. While it is great to watch popular streamer get their incessant kills, it may not be so great for the person on the receiving end. Dying to a streamer while being potentially watched by thousands of people may not be the most comfortable feeling. While being the one to kill one such streamer could be one of the highs for people doing it.

And now there seems to be a way to check whether you have either killed or have been killed by a streamer when playing PUBG. This service is called PUBG Report (https://pubg.report/) and the website helps keep a track of streamer and their kills and deaths. All the user needs to do is go to the website and type in their PUBG ID and the website will search through Twitch to see if any streamers have been killed or killed the particular player account in question. The result includes the name of the streamer, their rank in the game, which gun they used and the distance from which they killed. Clicking on this information bar reveals the video of where the kill happened so players can easily check it out.

Currently the website only works for PUBG PC accounts and shows streamers from Twitch, But a notice on the website itself mentions that support for console accounts is also coming soon. Depending on the perspective it might be embarrassing to see yourself getting killed or freaking out your opponent by killing them while they commentate on the whole thing.