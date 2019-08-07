comscore PUBG tips and tricks: How to use throwables | BGR India
PUBG tips and tricks: How to use throwables

With all the different mechanics in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds it comes with a steep learning curve. There are a lot of different things to learn that include how to use different guns, how to control recoil, and many others.

  Published: August 7, 2019 10:48 AM IST
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Throwable

Battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is topping the popularity lists all around with its games. And even though it might seem attractive the games actually have a lot of different mechanics to it. All the different mechanics in the game mean that it comes with a steep learning curve. There are a lot of different things to learn that include how to use different guns, how to control recoil, and many others. This also means that players can always do with some tips and tricks to get better at things.

We have already shared a lot of other tips and tricks that have helped players in the past. And today we will be talking about how to use throwables in the game effectively. Throwables in PUBG include Frag Grenade, Molotov Cocktail, Smoke Grenade and Stun Grenade. These come in use at different situations in the game. And here we explain the correct way to use these.

Also Read

How to use throwables in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Distance and angle

If your enemy is far away make sure you run while you throw, or you can even jump up to increase the distance. Always remember that if the enemy is far away the most optimum way to throw is at an upward angle. The correct upward angle to throw for the greatest distance is 45 degrees. This can be measured as the top view of your monitor when looking at the horizon. Make sure to release the grenade at the peak of your jump. If the target is closer, try a under hand throw to throw with precision.

Get the trajectory correct

Getting the trajectory correct means the difference between the grenade landing beside your enemy or you. If the window or place you are aiming for is not within 5 meters, then look up to correct the trajectory. You can also compensate for the distance by jumping up. Get a rolling throw by crouching down and throwing an under hand one. You can bank-shot a grenade by throwing it on a wall (not for a molotov).

Use grenades to invade buildings

Rushing into buildings is a tricky business, with all the enemies camped inside. Always use grenades to compensate for this advantage. Frag grenades kill as well as deafen enemies if they don’t die. Smokes and flashes impair vision. And if you’re looking to flush out the enemy then throw a molotov. This will immediately incinerate doors. And a second molotov thrown on a previous one doubles the area covered.

Timing the grenades

Timing if everything with throwables, and that holds true for all the different types. Grenades can be cooked to make sure that they explode at the correct time. Frag Grenades have a max cook time of 5 seconds, Stun has 2.5, smoke grenades last 3 seconds. Molotovs don’t have a cook time and will explode on impact or five seconds after its thrown.

  Published Date: August 7, 2019 10:48 AM IST

