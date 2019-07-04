comscore Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips
News

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Gaming

Players have multiple PUBG Mobile grips choose from when picking an attachments that improves recoil and spray.

  • Published: July 4, 2019 9:42 AM IST
PUBG Beryl M762

Image Credit: PUBG Corp

Games that employ complex shooting mechanics like PUBG require players to navigate many factors before choosing a weapon. Like choosing the right weapon for the right range of combat, irrespective of how good a player’s aim is. Though you can, it wouldn’t be the smart choice to use a sniper rifle for a close quarter combat. PUBG Mobile players across the globe are evolving and improving their skills to find the right salt to take their game to a higher level. And the game itself is a hybrid, when compared to other shooting style games. Players have multiple PUBG Mobile grips to choose from when picking an attachments that improves recoil and spray.

PUBG Mobile grips can be equipped on various guns in play, to drastically improve one’s accuracy. But it is not effective to use any grip with any gun, just because it fits. A grip is great only when it adds some value to achieving better kills. Otherwise, a player is just fine without it. The primary function of a grip is to reduce the recoil or kick after a gun starts firing. Even if it is just a single shot, the ability to regain control, makes one grip better than the other. Below are the grips in the order of their versatility and performance during combat based on the abilities of each gun.

PUBG Mobile grips: All you need to know

Half Grip

The most versatile grip among the one’s available is the half grip, because it offers certain valuable upgrades to a gun recoil. When in combat, what a gamer needs best is the ability to shoot at and stay on target. The half grip fairly reduces recoil and most importantly improves recoil recovery. It also allows a player to get better aimed shots at the enemy, while also getting in a greater number of shots. It does do a better job at controlling the vertical recoil than it does with horizontal recoil, but the quick recovery trumps all other shortcomings. One major shortcoming is that the weapon steadiness is reduced while using this attachment. Hence, it would be better to use this grip with generally steady weapons, such as the UMP9, AUG A3, and the Vector.

GTA 6 to be 70s/80s Brazil, inspired by Netflix's Narcos: Reports

Also Read

GTA 6 to be 70s/80s Brazil, inspired by Netflix's Narcos: Reports

Thumb Grip

Many players vouch for the vertical grip to be better than the thumb grip, however the thumb grip secures this position for its versatility. The thumb grip reduces recoil on a good scale, but not as good as the vertical grip. The winning functionality though is that it reduces the time taken to open a scope. Not to mention, it aides weapon stability. Hence, with improved ADS (Aim Down Sight), good recoil recovery, and higher weapon steadiness, this is a phenomenal attachment for scoped weapons.

Vertical Grip

A favorite among many, the vertical grip is an appropriate choice for weapons with a strong vertical kick. Which would be the Beryl M762 and the Tommy Gun. As we all know, it is the only attachment compatible with the Tommy Gun, an SMG. The vertical grip, like the half grip and thumb grip is quite versatile. The point to be noted is that vertical recoil is predictable, however the horizontal recoil isn’t as it goes both ways. This makes the vertical grip slightly less useful. But there is no denying that it offers good weapon stability, which is extremely important during bursts.

Angled Grip

The best grip for SMGs and ARs, the angled grip makes a significant difference to the horizontal recoil when in steady state. Another plus for this grip is that, like thumb grip, this grip offers better ADS speed. Now, where this grip loses out to its counterparts is when it comes to weapon steadiness. This counteracts the reduction in horizontal recoil, which makes this a less favorable grip.

Light Grip

When it comes to taking single shots, unarguably the light grip is the best. It offers stable guns like the Vector or UMP9 amazing accuracy. It has the best weapon stability, but exchanges that for a high recoil; especially vertical recoil. Though, it makes the weapon steadier, there is a reason why this is in the last position. And that would be because the grip isn’t versatile. If caught off-guard in a close-quarter or medium-quarter combat situation, then the light grip will be of no use. This is best used with DMRs like the SKS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 9:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
China is reportedly forcing tourists to install secret surveillance app
thumb-img
Gaming
GTA 6 to be 70s/80s Brazil, inspired by Netflix's Narcos: Reports
thumb-img
News
OnePlus smartphones used for longer in India: Counterpoint
thumb-img
News
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump
News
Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump
PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Gaming

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals

Deals

Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

News

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

WhatsApp and Instagram down: Users report photo download issues and more

LG W10, W30 next sale on July 10; first batch sold out in 12 minutes

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Gaming

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips
How to register for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Gaming

How to register for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
PUBG update adds Apex Legends-style ping system

Gaming

PUBG update adds Apex Legends-style ping system
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 announced with a pool prize of 1.5 crore

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 announced with a pool prize of 1.5 crore
PUBG Lite Beta service India launch date revealed

Gaming

PUBG Lite Beta service India launch date revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook WhatsApp Instagram Down : अचानक क्यों बंद हो गए थे फेसबुक, व्हॉट्सएप और इंस्टाग्राम

Honor Pad 5 सीरीज आज से भारत में Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, इन ऑफर्स और कीमत के साथ खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi 7A आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

WhatsApp Down : भारत समेत दुनियाभर में WhatsApp, INSTAGRAM और Facebook डाउन, यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर ली चुटकी

अब अमेजन पर भी बिक्री के लिए आएगा Xiaomi का स्मार्ट टीवी Mi TV 4A Pro 43

News

Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump
News
Apple iPhone 2019: leaked CAD renders show square camera bump
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect
Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

News

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched
WhatsApp and Instagram down: Users report photo download issues and more

News

WhatsApp and Instagram down: Users report photo download issues and more
LG W10, W30 next sale on July 10; first batch sold out in 12 minutes

News

LG W10, W30 next sale on July 10; first batch sold out in 12 minutes